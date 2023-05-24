NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 23 May 2023 were: 626.34p Capital only 634.62p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share buyback of 28,163 Ordinary shares on 23rd May 2023, the Company has 100,490,785 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 2,719,079 shares held in Treasury. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.