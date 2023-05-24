Vancouver, Kelowna, Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2023) - Investorideas.com (www.investorideas.com ) , a global investor news source covering Artificial Intelligence (AI) stocks releases a special edition of the AI Eye podcast looking at the use of AI in Autonomous Vehicles systems, featuring AI innovator GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: GTCH).

Investorideas.com caught up with Danny Rittman, CTO of GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: GTCH), to discuss the company's AI-based Apollo IP and its recent use in the domain of autonomous driving.

Rittman explained how Apollo, a computer vision technology, worked to construct images by emitting and analyzing radio waves and analyzing their "reflections."

"The Apollo system is what we'd call an AI-controlled radio transmission," Rittman said. "It sends radio (electromagnetic) waves into the air which then hit objects - including humans (live tissues) and non-living objects - and the reflections are received back by the system. These reflections (millions per second) are fed into an AI engine, which is a bunch of algorithms and advanced neural networks, and are then analyzed to build and create 2D or 3D live scenery of what the system sees."

Recently, Special Purpose Acquisition Company Bannix Acquisition Corp. announced a Binding Letter of Intent for a business combination with the UK-based autonomous vehicle technology company EVIE Autonomous Automotive Ltd. https://evieautonomous.com . According to the press release, Evie Autonomous "makes driverless platforms with the goal of transforming logistics, public service and mass transit." Significantly, Bannix is employing GBT's Apollo to enhance the EVIE Autonomous platform.

Rittman described how Apollo's computer vision capabilities would likely be used as a supplement to EVIE's existing optical sensing technology.

"EVIE has a nice business plan to incorporate the Apollo system and technology within autonomous vehicles in a few domains," he said. "Not only to see, but also as a backup system. They may keep some of the more standard technologies like LiDAR, Ultrasonic and optical sensing devices, and use Apollo as an additional system for better safety and security."

But Rittman also indicated that Apollo's capabilities set it apart from more standard sensing technologies, afforded by its use of radio waves in particular.

"Apollo has another layer of resolution and accuracy, and doesn't suffer from any external conditions," he said. "For example, weather conditions do not affect it. Apollo is reliable and works in all conditions, even underground or underwater, because it uses radio waves. It can basically see everything at all times, which makes it a very good system. Maybe in the future it will completely replace the current standard technologies."

Rittman also explained how Apollo's applicability extended far beyond the autonomous vehicles space, describing how its computer vision capabilities had comparable potential in the healthcare domain.

"In the medical field, we can wirelessly measure human vitals just by putting a box in the room, monitor heart rate, emotional stress, blood pressure etc.," he said. "Another application could be scanning and looking into a human body in a non-invasive way. Since everything is done with radio waves, we can analyze the reflections to look into veins to detect clogs, and many other things that currently require an invasive method."

About GBT Technologies Inc.

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: GTCH) ("GBT") (http://gbtti.com) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT's mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT's goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT's vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between any and all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

