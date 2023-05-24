Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Zukünftiger Highflyer: Unentdeckte Trendaktie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
24.05.2023 | 13:22
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Decision by Nasdaq Stockholm's Disciplinary Committee (8/23)

The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm AB (the "Exchange") has found
that ISR Immune System Regulation Holding AB (publ) ("ISR" or the "Company")
has breached the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook (the "Rulebook") and
therefore decided that the Company's shares shall be delisted from Nasdaq First
North Growth Market no later than June 22, 2023. 

The Disciplinary Committee concludes that ISR on several occasions has breached
the obligation to provide the Exchange and Company's certified adviser with the
information prescribed in items 6.1.1 and 6.1.2 of the Rulebook. 

The Disciplinary Committee further concludes that the Company on several
occasions has breached Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR"),
and consequently also breached item 4.1.1 of the Rulebook, by not publishing
the following inside information as soon as possible. 

 -- Information about the Company's financial situation, which had been
   published by Dagens Industri.
 -- Information that a creditor had filed an application for bankruptcy, which
   had been published by Dagens Industri.
 -- Information that the Exchange had sent a statement of reprimand to the
   Company.

The Disciplinary Committee also concludes that the Company has lacked capacity
to provide information to the market by not having a news distributor. The
Company has thus breached item 2.3.9 (a) of the Rulebook. 

In summary, the Disciplinary Committee takes a particularly serious view of the
Company's breaches that have been likely to damage the confidence in the
Exchange, Nasdaq First North Growth Market and the Swedish securities markets
in general. Upon an overall assessment, the Disciplinary Committee therefore
finds that the Company's shares shall be delisted from Nasdaq First North
Growth Market no later than June 22, 2023. 

The Exchange has subsequently decided that the Company's shares shall be
removed from trading from Nasdaq First North Growth Market on May 24, 2023. 

The Disciplinary Committee's decision is available at:

https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-stockholm-2023

Please see the attached document for a Swedish version of the decision. An
English version of the decision will be made available as soon as possible. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1145947
Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.