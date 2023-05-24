Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Decision by Nasdaq Stockholm's Disciplinary Committee (8/23)

The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm AB (the "Exchange") has found that ISR Immune System Regulation Holding AB (publ) ("ISR" or the "Company") has breached the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook (the "Rulebook") and therefore decided that the Company's shares shall be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market no later than June 22, 2023. The Disciplinary Committee concludes that ISR on several occasions has breached the obligation to provide the Exchange and Company's certified adviser with the information prescribed in items 6.1.1 and 6.1.2 of the Rulebook. The Disciplinary Committee further concludes that the Company on several occasions has breached Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR"), and consequently also breached item 4.1.1 of the Rulebook, by not publishing the following inside information as soon as possible. -- Information about the Company's financial situation, which had been published by Dagens Industri. -- Information that a creditor had filed an application for bankruptcy, which had been published by Dagens Industri. -- Information that the Exchange had sent a statement of reprimand to the Company. The Disciplinary Committee also concludes that the Company has lacked capacity to provide information to the market by not having a news distributor. The Company has thus breached item 2.3.9 (a) of the Rulebook. In summary, the Disciplinary Committee takes a particularly serious view of the Company's breaches that have been likely to damage the confidence in the Exchange, Nasdaq First North Growth Market and the Swedish securities markets in general. Upon an overall assessment, the Disciplinary Committee therefore finds that the Company's shares shall be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market no later than June 22, 2023. The Exchange has subsequently decided that the Company's shares shall be removed from trading from Nasdaq First North Growth Market on May 24, 2023. The Disciplinary Committee's decision is available at: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-stockholm-2023 Please see the attached document for a Swedish version of the decision. An English version of the decision will be made available as soon as possible. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1145947