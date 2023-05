Endo International plc: Endo Announces Agreement with MAIA Pharmaceuticals to Distribute Bivalirudin Injection in Ready-to-Use Vials

Only ready-to-use (RTU) liquid format of bivalirudin expected to begin shipping in summer 2023

RTU bivalirudin injection does not require reconstitution, dilution or mixing, which helps increase efficiency for hospitals and healthcare providers

DUBLIN, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo International plc (OTC: ENDPQ) announced today that its subsidiary Endo Ventures Limited has executed an agreement with MAIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to distribute bivalirudin injection in a ready-to-use 250 mg/50 mL single-use vial in the U.S. Endo will commercialize the FDA-approved product through its Par Sterile Products business and expects to begin shipping in summer 2023.





"Hospital providers have told us what they need-ready-to-use medications that allow them to focus on patients rather than preparation," said Scott Sims, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Injectable Solutions & Generics at Endo. "Through this partnership with MAIA Pharmaceuticals, we are proud to answer that call with the only ready-to-use liquid format of bivalirudin."

"Like Endo, MAIA is laser-focused on delivering meaningful solutions to support healthcare providers as they deliver quality patient care," said Brian Cooney, Sr. Director, Corporate Development at MAIA Pharmaceuticals. "We are pleased to partner with Endo to provide ready-to-use bivalirudin, which requires no reconstitution, no dilution and no mixing."

Ready-to-use, or RTU, products streamline operations for hospitals by eliminating the need to prepare or transfer the product before patient administration. This may reduce waste and costs, optimize convenience and workflow and reduce the chance for preparation error-all of which support quality patient care.

About Endo

Endo (OTC: ENDPQ) is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to helping everyone we serve live their best life through the delivery of quality, life-enhancing therapies. Our decades of proven success come from passionate team members around the globe collaborating to bring treatments forward. Together, we boldly transform insights into treatments benefiting those who need them, when they need them. Learn more at www.endo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About MAIA Pharmaceuticals

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, MAIA Pharmaceuticals is a specialty pharmaceutical company that identifies, develops, manufactures and markets innovative and niche generic products.

