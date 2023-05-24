JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 30 April 2023 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 30 April 2023 US$ 4.05

The Company's annual results for the year ended 28 February 2023 are currently being audited and the above NAV is therefore subject to change.

JZCP's NAV at 30 April 2023 is $4.05 per share ($4.10 per share at 31 March 2023), the decrease in NAV of 5 cents per share is due to net investment losses of (6) cents and expenses and finance costs of (2) cents offset by income of 1 cent and fx gains of 2 cents.

Below is a summary of the Company's assets and liabilities at 30 April 2023:

US$'000

Assets

Private Investments 258,745

Cash at Bank 99,012

Other receivables 91

Total Assets 357,848

Liabilities

Senior Credit Facility - maturity date 26th January 2027 42,931

Other liabilities 1,174

Total liabilities 44,105

Net Asset Value 313,743

Number of Ordinary shares in issue 77,477,214

Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.05

Enquiries:

