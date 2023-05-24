JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 24
JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44
Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")
The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 30 April 2023 was as follows:
Company Name
Date
NAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited
30 April 2023
US$ 4.05
The Company's annual results for the year ended 28 February 2023 are currently being audited and the above NAV is therefore subject to change.
JZCP's NAV at 30 April 2023 is $4.05 per share ($4.10 per share at 31 March 2023), the decrease in NAV of 5 cents per share is due to net investment losses of (6) cents and expenses and finance costs of (2) cents offset by income of 1 cent and fx gains of 2 cents.
Below is a summary of the Company's assets and liabilities at 30 April 2023:
US$'000
Assets
Private Investments 258,745
Cash at Bank 99,012
Other receivables 91
Total Assets 357,848
Liabilities
Senior Credit Facility - maturity date 26th January 2027 42,931
Other liabilities 1,174
Total liabilities 44,105
Net Asset Value 313,743
Number of Ordinary shares in issue 77,477,214
Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.05
Enquiries:
Company website:www.jzcp.com
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Email: jzcp@ntrs.com