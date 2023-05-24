Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Zukünftiger Highflyer: Unentdeckte Trendaktie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.05.2023 | 13:36
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 24

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 30 April 2023 was as follows:

Company Name

Date

NAV per Ordinary Share

JZ Capital Partners Limited

30 April 2023

US$ 4.05

The Company's annual results for the year ended 28 February 2023 are currently being audited and the above NAV is therefore subject to change.

JZCP's NAV at 30 April 2023 is $4.05 per share ($4.10 per share at 31 March 2023), the decrease in NAV of 5 cents per share is due to net investment losses of (6) cents and expenses and finance costs of (2) cents offset by income of 1 cent and fx gains of 2 cents.

Below is a summary of the Company's assets and liabilities at 30 April 2023:

US$'000

Assets

Private Investments 258,745

Cash at Bank 99,012

Other receivables 91

Total Assets 357,848

Liabilities

Senior Credit Facility - maturity date 26th January 2027 42,931

Other liabilities 1,174

Total liabilities 44,105

Net Asset Value 313,743

Number of Ordinary shares in issue 77,477,214

Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.05

Enquiries:

Company website:www.jzcp.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Email: jzcp@ntrs.com


Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.