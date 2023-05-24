WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kohl's Corp. (KSS) revealed a profit for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $14 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $14 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.0% to $3.57 billion from $3.72 billion last year.
Kohl's Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $14 Mln. vs. $14 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.13 vs. $0.11 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.42 -Revenue (Q1): $3.57 Bln vs. $3.72 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.10 to $2.70
