

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will launch his 2024 Presidential primary campaign in an online conversation with Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday.



Musk is scheduled to host a virtual conversation with DeSantis at 6 PM ET on Twitter's audio platform, Twitter Spaces, where the 44 year-old Republican politician will announce his presidential bid.



'I will be interviewing Ron DeSantis, and he has quite an announcement to make. And it will be the first time that something like this is happening on social media and with real-time questions and answers, unscripted,' CNN quoted Musk as saying.



He added that he doesn't intend to endorse a candidate for the time being. The event will be moderated by tech entrepreneur and Musk ally David Sacks.



The DeSantis campaign is expected to release an official launch video later in the day.



DeSantis is seen as a tough contender to challenge former President Donald Trump, who has already entered the fray for the GOP nomination.



But in national opinion polls of likely GOP primary presidential aspirants held earlier this month, Trump leads by more than 30 points over DeSantis.



Republican primaries will begin in February next year to determine the party's candidate to fight Democrat President Joe Biden in the November 2024 election.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien! +39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz. Hier klicken