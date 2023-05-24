Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.05.2023
Celcuity Inc.: Celcuity to Participate in Upcoming Craig-Hallum and Jefferies Investor Conferences

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on development of targeted therapies for oncology, today announced that Brian Sullivan, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-founder of Celcuity, will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • One-on-one and small group meetings at the 20th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference in Minneapolis on Wednesday, May 31, 2023; and
  • A fireside chat at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference in New York at 12:15 p.m. ET on Friday, June 9, 2023. A live webcast will be available using this weblink: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff281/celc/1817530. Alternatively, the live webcast will be accessible from the Investors section of the company's website at https://ir.celcuity.com/events-presentations/ with a replay available shortly after the live event.

About Celcuity

Celcuity is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on development of targeted therapies for treatment of multiple solid tumor indications. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is gedatolisib, a potent, pan-PI3K and mTOR inhibitor. Its mechanism of action and pharmacokinetic properties are highly differentiated from other currently approved and investigational therapies that target PI3K or mTOR alone or together. A Phase 3 clinical trial, VIKTORIA-1, evaluating gedatolisib in combination with fulvestrant with or without palbociclib in patients with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer is currently enrolling patients. More detailed information about the VIKTORIA-1 study can be found at ClinicalTrials.gov.The company's CELsignia companion diagnostic platform is uniquely able to analyze live patient tumor cells to identify new groups of cancer patients likely to benefit from already approved targeted therapies. Further information about Celcuity can be found at Celcuity.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts:

Celcuity Inc.
Brian Sullivan, bsullivan@celcuity.com
Vicky Hahne, vhahne@celcuity.com
(763) 392-0123

ICR Westwicke
Robert Uhl, robert.uhl@westwicke.com
(619) 228-5886

SOURCE: Celcuity Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/756908/Celcuity-to-Participate-in-Upcoming-Craig-Hallum-and-Jefferies-Investor-Conferences

