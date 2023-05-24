Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2023) - California Nanotechnologies Corp (TSXV: CNO) announced today that it will be presenting at the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, California on June 6th-8th, 2023. The event is expected to feature 150+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private 1:1 meetings.

California Nanotechnologies Corp is scheduled to present on June 7th at 4:00 PM PT. Eric Eyerman will be leading the presentation.

We invited interested parties to register for the event here: https://ldinv13.sequireevents.com/

About California Nanotechnologies Corp

At Cal Nano, we envision a world in which our advanced technologies are used to help make the most innovative products on this planet and beyond. We are trusted by global leaders to help push the boundaries of applied material science by utilizing our unique technical expertise and vision. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Cal Nano hosts a complement of advanced processing and testing capabilities for materials research and production needs. Customers range from Fortune 500 companies to startups with programs spanning aerospace, renewable energy, defense, and semiconductors.

