The diversity campaign will feature educational content showcasing diversity in gaming, and will include collaboration with diverse gaming influencers

G2A.COM, the world's largest marketplace for digital products, today announced the launch of its first-ever diversity campaign. The campaign through June 20 will showcase the diversity across G2A.COM's ecosystem of employees, products, customers and partners, and will recognize and promote diversity in gaming with educational content and collaboration with diverse gaming influencers. The campaign launch video portrays what can happen when diversity isn't welcome.

Throughout its history, G2A.COM has stressed the importance of diversity. Its nearly 500 employees are nearly 40% women, and its executive team is 50% women. The company recently unveiled a new business strategy widening and diversifying the range of its product offerings from its initial focus on gaming to now include 75,000 digital products spanning video games, downloadable content, in-game items, gift cards, subscriptions and software offered by sellers from around the world. G2A.COM supports more than 25 million diverse users and over 200 local and global payment options. In addition to supporting diverse employees, products and customers, G2A.COM has worked with nearly 1,600 partners in 61 countries and is one of the top 10 cross-border marketplaces in Europe.

"Diversity is one of the pillars of business and society today. G2A.COM looks forward to this campaign recognizing and promoting diversity in gaming and celebrating values that lead to success. These values include integration and well-being; diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging; career and talent development; knowledge-sharing and cross-departmental cooperation; and feedback and appreciation culture. Embracing diversity helps organizations and society improve by nurturing conversations and solving problems from different perspectives," said Dorota Wróbel, chief R&D officer, G2A.COM.

Wróbel began her career at G2A.COM in 2013 as a marketing specialist, when the company employed only six women. She climbed the leadership ladder to one of the most important executive positions today, while G2A.COM continually added women to its team. G2A is committed to exceeding 40% female employees within two years and reaching 45% within five years.

The diversity that G2A.COM is promoting is not only gender diversity among its employees; G2A.COM is also highlighting many other, not less important aspects of diversity, including different cultures, backgrounds, ages and everything that can make us different, and in turn broaden our perspective.

This wide perspective is reflected in the educational content that G2A.COM will present to recognize and promote diversity in gaming, including "The 6 Best Inclusive Games," "The Importance of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion in the Video Game Industry," "10 Video Games That Have Great Accessibility Options," "Top 15 Best Games for Girls," "10 Best Video Games That Are Perfect For Older Adults," "The Evolution of Accessibility in Video Games: A Look Back at Milestones and Future Innovations," "Best Diverse Video Games: Top Titles That Embrace Inclusivity and Representation," "The gaming communities with the most support," and "Wind down together how gaming is the new self-care."

G2A.COM also will recognize and promote diversity in gaming by collaborating with nearly 30 diverse gaming influencers from the United States and Spain. Collaboration activities will include spreading awareness about the importance of diversity and reaching out to their audiences with the message.

Considering the importance of diversity in the world and at G2A.COM, the company has planned several editions of the diversity campaign, each one focusing on different aspects of the topic. The second edition is planned for Q4 2023.

To follow and receive diversity campaign content, updates and activity schedules, please visit https://www.g2a.com/best-deals/inclusive-games.

About G2A.COM

G2A.COM is the world's largest marketplace for digital products where over 25 million people have already made their purchases. Customers can choose from more than 75,000 digital products video games, DLCs, in-game items, gift cards and software offered by sellers from around the world. The platform is a part of an entire ecosystem featuring various products and services, including G2A Plus, a membership program offering discounts on the platform and other benefits.

