GUANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XPeng Inc. ("XPENG" or the "Company," NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle ("Smart EV") company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Operational and Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2023Q1 2022Q4 2022Q3 2022Q2 2022Q1 2021Q4 Total deliveries 18,230 22,204 29,570 34,422 34,561 41,751

Total deliveries of vehicles were 18,230 in the first quarter of 2023, representing a decrease of 17.9% from 22,204 for the fourth quarter of 2022.

were 18,230 in the first quarter of 2023, representing a decrease of 17.9% from 22,204 for the fourth quarter of 2022. XPENG's physical sales network continued expansion with a total of 425 stores, covering 145 cities as of March 31, 2023.

continued expansion with a total of 425 stores, covering 145 cities as of March 31, 2023. XPENG self-operated charging station network reached 1,016 stations, including 816 XPENG self-operated supercharging stations and 200 destination charging stations as of March 31, 2023.

reached 1,016 stations, including 816 XPENG self-operated supercharging stations and 200 destination charging stations as of March 31, 2023. Total revenues were RMB4.03 billion (US$0.59 billion) for the first quarter of 2023, representing a decrease of 45.9% from the same period of 2022, and a decrease of 21.5% from the fourth quarter of 2022.

were RMB4.03 billion (US$0.59 billion) for the first quarter of 2023, representing a decrease of 45.9% from the same period of 2022, and a decrease of 21.5% from the fourth quarter of 2022. Revenues from vehicle sales were RMB3.51 billion (US$0.51 billion) for the first quarter of 2023, representing a decrease of 49.8% from the same period of 2022, and a decrease of 24.6% from the fourth quarter of 2022.

were RMB3.51 billion (US$0.51 billion) for the first quarter of 2023, representing a decrease of 49.8% from the same period of 2022, and a decrease of 24.6% from the fourth quarter of 2022. Gross margin was 1.7% for the first quarter of 2023, compared with 12.2% for the same period of 2022 and 8.7% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

was 1.7% for the first quarter of 2023, compared with 12.2% for the same period of 2022 and 8.7% for the fourth quarter of 2022. Vehicle margin , which is gross profit or loss of vehicle sales as a percentage of vehicle sales revenue, was negative 2.5% for the first quarter of 2023, compared with 10.4% for the same period of 2022 and 5.7% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

, which is gross profit or loss of vehicle sales as a percentage of vehicle sales revenue, was negative 2.5% for the first quarter of 2023, compared with 10.4% for the same period of 2022 and 5.7% for the fourth quarter of 2022. Net loss was RMB2.34 billion (US$0.34 billion) for the first quarter of 2023, compared with RMB1.70 billion for the same period of 2022 and RMB2.36 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP net loss was RMB2.21 billion (US$0.32 billion) in the first quarter of 2023, compared with RMB1.53 billion for the same period of 2022 and RMB2.21 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022.

was RMB2.34 billion (US$0.34 billion) for the first quarter of 2023, compared with RMB1.70 billion for the same period of 2022 and RMB2.36 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, was RMB2.21 billion (US$0.32 billion) in the first quarter of 2023, compared with RMB1.53 billion for the same period of 2022 and RMB2.21 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022. Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG was RMB2.34 billion (US$0.34 billion) for the first quarter of 2023, compared with RMB1.70 billion for the same period of 2022 and RMB2.36 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG was RMB2.21 billion (US$0.32 billion) for the first quarter of 2023, compared with RMB1.53 billion for the same period of 2022 and RMB2.21 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022.

was RMB2.34 billion (US$0.34 billion) for the first quarter of 2023, compared with RMB1.70 billion for the same period of 2022 and RMB2.36 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, was RMB2.21 billion (US$0.32 billion) for the first quarter of 2023, compared with RMB1.53 billion for the same period of 2022 and RMB2.21 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022. Basic and diluted net loss per American depositary share (ADS) were both RMB2.71 (US$0.40) and basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share were both RMB1.36 (US$0.20) for the first quarter of 2023.

were both RMB2.71 (US$0.40) and were both RMB1.36 (US$0.20) for the first quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both RMB2.57 (US$0.37) and non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share were both RMB1.28 (US$0.19) for the first quarter of 2023. Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares.

were both RMB2.57 (US$0.37) and were both RMB1.28 (US$0.19) for the first quarter of 2023. Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares. Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and time deposits were RMB34.12 billion (US$4.97 billion) as of March 31, 2023, compared with RMB41.71 billion as of March 31, 2022 and RMB38.25 billion as of December 31, 2022. Time deposits include restricted short-term deposits, short-term deposits, restricted long-term deposits, current portion and non-current portion of long-term deposits.

Key Financial Results (in RMB billions, except for percentage) For the Three Months Ended % Changei March 31, December 31, March 31, 2023 2022 2022 YoY QoQ Vehicle sales 3.51 4.66 7.00 -49.8 % -24.6 % Vehicle margin -2.5% 5.7% 10.4% -12.9pts -8.2pts Total revenues 4.03 5.14 7.45 -45.9 % -21.5 % Gross profit 0.07 0.45 0.91 -92.6 % -84.9 % Gross margin 1.7% 8.7% 12.2% -10.5pts -7.0pts Net loss 2.34 2.36 1.70 37.4 % -1.0 % Non-GAAP net loss 2.21 2.21 1.53 44.8 % 0.0 % Net loss attributable to

ordinary shareholders 2.34 2.36 1.70 37.4 % -1.0 % Non-GAAP net loss

attributable to

ordinary shareholders 2.21 2.21 1.53 44.8 % 0.0 % Comprehensive loss

attributable to

ordinary shareholders 2.58 2.68 1.80 43.5 % -3.7 %

i Except for vehicle margin and gross margin, where absolute changes instead of percentage changes are presented

Management Commentary

"During the first quarter of 2023, I took actions to make changes to our strategy, organizational structure and senior management team decisively. I am fully confident in taking our Company into a virtuous cycle driving product sales growth, team morale, customer satisfaction and brand reputation over the next few quarters," said Mr. He Xiaopeng, Chairman and CEO of XPENG. "G6, the first production model built on XPENG's next-generation technology architecture SEPA2.0, will be officially launched in June 2023. I believe the G6 will emerge as one of the most popular, best-selling models in China's NEV SUV market segment with price range between RMB200,000 to RMB300,000."

"Going forward, our top priority remains to accelerate growth in sales and market share," said Dr. Hongdi Brian Gu, Honorary Vice Chairman and Co-President of XPENG. "As the upcoming G6 launch and other new product launches fuel rapid sales growth, we expect our cash flow from operations to improve significantly."

Recent Developments

Deliveries in April 2023

Total deliveries were 7,079 vehicles in April 2023.

As of April 30, 2023, year-to-date total deliveries were 25,309 vehicles.

XPENG Introduced Next-Gen Technology Architecture - SEPA2.0

On April 16, 2023, XPENG unveiled its next-generation end-to-end integrated technology architecture SEPA2.0 (Smart Electric Platform Architecture), which sets the foundation for future production models. SEPA2.0 optimizes R&D efficiency, lowers cost and enhances product experience.

Unaudited Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

Total revenues were RMB4.03 billion (US$0.59 billion) for the first quarter of 2023, representing a decrease of 45.9% from RMB7.45 billion for the same period of 2022 and a decrease of 21.5% from RMB5.14 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Revenues from vehicle sales were RMB3.51 billion (US$0.51 billion) for the first quarter of 2023, representing a decrease of 49.8% from RMB7.00 billion for the same period of 2022 and a decrease of 24.6% from RMB4.66 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter decreases were mainly attributable to lower vehicle deliveries and discontinuation of new energy vehicle subsidy.

Revenues from services and others were RMB0.52 billion (US$0.08 billion) for the first quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 13.9% from RMB0.46 billion for the same period of 2022 and an increase of 8.4% from RMB0.48 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were mainly attributable to the increase of parts, supercharging service and other service sales, which is in line with higher accumulated vehicle sales.

Cost of sales was RMB3.97 billion (US$0.58 billion) for the first quarter of 2023, representing a decrease of 39.4% from RMB6.54 billion for the same period of 2022 and a decrease of 15.5% from RMB4.70 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter decreases were mainly in line with vehicle deliveries as described above.

Gross margin was 1.7% for the first quarter of 2023, compared with 12.2% and 8.7% for the first quarter of 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2022, respectively.

Vehicle margin was negative 2.5% for the first quarter of 2023, compared with 10.4% for the same period of 2022 and 5.7% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter decreases were explained by increased sales promotions and the expiry of new energy vehicle subsidy mentioned above.

Research and development expenses were RMB1.30 billion (US$0.19 billion) for the first quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 6.1% from RMB1.22 billion for the same period of 2022 and an increase of 5.3% from RMB1.23 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were mainly due to higher expenses relating to the development of new vehicles models to support future growth.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB1.39 billion (US$0.20 billion) for the first quarter of 2023, representing a decrease of 15.5% from RMB1.64 billion for the same period of 2022 and a decrease of 21.0% from RMB1.76 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter decreases were mainly due to the decrease of commission to the franchised stores and lower marketing and advertising expenses.

Loss from operations was RMB2.59 billion (US$0.38 billion) for the first quarter of 2023, compared with RMB1.92 billion for the same period of 2022 and RMB2.52 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP loss from operations, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, was RMB2.46 billion (US$0.36 billion) for the first quarter of 2023, compared with RMB1.75 billion for the same period of 2022 and RMB2.37 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net loss was RMB2.34 billion (US$0.34 billion) for the first quarter of 2023, compared with RMB1.70 billion for the same period of 2022 and RMB2.36 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP net loss, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, was RMB2.21 billion (US$0.32 billion) for the first quarter of 2023, compared with RMB1.53 billion for the same period of 2022 and RMB2.21 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG was RMB2.34 billion (US$0.34 billion) for the first quarter of 2023, compared with RMB1.70 billion for the same period of 2022 and RMB2.36 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, was RMB2.21 billion (US$0.32 billion) for the first quarter of 2023, compared with RMB1.53 billion for the same period of 2022 and RMB2.21 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both RMB2.71 (US$ 0.40) for the first quarter of 2023, compared with RMB2.00 for the first quarter of 2022 and RMB2.74 for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both RMB2.57 (US$ 0.37) for the first quarter of 2023, compared with RMB1.80 for the first quarter of 2022 and RMB2.57 for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Balance Sheets

As of March 31, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and time deposits of RMB34.12 billion (US$4.97 billion), compared with RMB41.71 billion as of March 31, 2022 and RMB38.25 billion as of December 31, 2022.

Business Outlook

For the second quarter of 2023, the Company expects:

Deliveries of vehicles to be between 21,000 and 22,000, representing a year-over-year decrease of approximately 36.1% to 39.0%.

to be between 21,000 and 22,000, representing a year-over-year decrease of approximately 36.1% to 39.0%. Total revenues to be between RMB4.5 billion and RMB4.7 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of approximately 36.8% to 39.5%.

The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company's preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions, and customer demand, which are all subject to change.

Conference Call

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on May 24, 2023 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on May 24, 2023).

For participants who wish to join the call by phone, please access the link provided below to complete the pre-registration process and dial in 5 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, each participant will receive dial-in details to join the conference call.

Event Title: XPENG First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call Pre-registration link: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10030387-tfg8sj.html

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.xiaopeng.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until May 31, 2023, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States: +1-855-883-1031 International: +61-7-3107-6325 Hong Kong, China: 800-930-639 Mainland China: 400-120-9216 Replay Access Code: 10030387

About XPENG

XPENG is a leading Chinese Smart EV company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers' mobility experience, XPENG develops in-house its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrical/electronic architecture. XPENG is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Amsterdam. The Company's Smart EVs are mainly manufactured at its plants in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https://heyXPENG.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP basic loss per weighted average number of ordinary shares and non-GAAP basic loss per ADS, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. By excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, the Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business and enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making. The non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and when assessing the Company's operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net loss or other consolidated statements of comprehensive loss data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth in this announcement.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to RMB are made at a rate of RMB6.8676 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on March 31, 2023, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or U.S. dollars amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about XPENG's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: XPENG's goal and strategies; XPENG's expansion plans; XPENG's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the trends in, and size of, China's EV market; XPENG's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its products and services; XPENG's expectations regarding its relationships with customers, contract manufacturer, suppliers, third-party service providers, strategic partners and other stakeholders; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in XPENG's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this announcement is as of the date of this announcement, and XPENG does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

XPENG INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data) December 31, March 31, March 31, 2022 2023 2023 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 14,607,774 8,826,056 1,285,173 Restricted cash 106,272 312,437 45,494 Short-term deposits 14,921,688 13,279,498 1,933,645 Restricted short-term deposits - 1,010,000 147,067 Short-term investments 1,262,129 1,598,566 232,769 Long-term deposits, current portion 427,466 970,681 141,342 Accounts and notes receivable, net 3,872,846 3,743,425 545,085 Installment payment receivables, net, current portion 1,294,665 1,413,029 205,753 Inventory 4,521,373 4,324,646 629,717 Amounts due from related parties 47,124 33,806 4,923 Prepayments and other current assets 2,466,084 2,547,619 370,962 Total current assets 43,527,421 38,059,763 5,541,930 Non-current assets Long-term deposits 6,926,450 7,570,857 1,102,402 Restricted long-term deposits - 550,000 80,086 Property, plant and equipment, net 10,606,745 10,880,076 1,584,262 Right-of-use assets, net 1,954,618 1,916,406 279,050 Intangible assets, net 1,042,972 1,115,110 162,373 Land use rights, net 2,747,854 2,735,807 398,364 Installment payment receivables, net 2,188,643 2,187,485 318,522 Long-term investments 2,295,032 2,276,929 331,547 Other non-current assets 201,271 166,602 24,259 Total non-current assets 27,963,585 29,399,272 4,280,865 Total assets 71,491,006 67,459,035 9,822,795

XPENG INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data) December 31, March 31, March 31, 2022 2023 2023 RMB RMB US$ LIABILITIES Current liabilities Short-term borrowings 2,419,210 3,609,210 525,542 Accounts and notes payable 14,222,856 11,448,089 1,666,971 Amount due to related parties 91,111 29,765 4,334 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 490,811 480,955 70,032 Finance lease liabilities, current portion 128,279 99,054 14,423 Deferred revenue, current portion 389,243 414,483 60,353 Long-term borrowings, current portion 761,859 689,178 100,352 Accruals and other liabilities 5,583,829 5,837,433 849,996 Income taxes payable 27,655 24,174 3,520 Total current liabilities 24,114,853 22,632,341 3,295,523 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 4,613,057 5,112,882 744,493 Operating lease liabilities 1,854,576 1,825,683 265,840 Finance lease liabilities 797,743 792,932 115,460 Deferred revenue 694,006 697,122 101,509 Other non-current liabilities 2,506,106 1,943,683 283,022 Total non-current liabilities 10,465,488 10,372,302 1,510,324 Total liabilities 34,580,341 33,004,643 4,805,847 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Class A Ordinary shares 92 92 13 Class B Ordinary shares 21 21 3 Additional paid in capital 60,691,019 60,815,657 8,855,445 Statutory reserves 6,425 6,425 936 Accumulated deficit (25,330,916 ) (27,667,874 ) (4,028,754 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,544,024 1,300,071 189,305 Total shareholders' equity 36,910,665 34,454,392 5,016,948 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 71,491,006 67,459,035 9,822,795

XPENG INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, March 31, 2022 2022 2023 2023 RMB RMB RMB US$ Revenues Vehicle sales 6,998,815 4,661,182 3,513,767 511,644 Services and others 456,123 479,167 519,653 75,667 Total revenues 7,454,938 5,140,349 4,033,420 587,311 Cost of sales Vehicle sales (6,271,499 ) (4,397,201 ) (3,600,529 ) (524,278 ) Services and others (272,710 ) (298,084 ) (365,859 ) (53,273 ) Total cost of sales (6,544,209 ) (4,695,285 ) (3,966,388 ) (577,551 ) Gross profit 910,729 445,064 67,032 9,760 Operating expenses Research and development expenses (1,221,278 ) (1,230,049 ) (1,295,854 ) (188,691 ) Selling, general and administrative

expenses (1,641,575 ) (1,755,815 ) (1,386,620 ) (201,908 ) Total operating expenses (2,862,853 ) (2,985,864 ) (2,682,474 ) (390,599 ) Other income, net 31,659 23,357 30,065 4,378 Loss from operations (1,920,465 ) (2,517,443 ) (2,585,377 ) (376,461 ) Interest income 227,944 273,367 299,741 43,646 Interest expense (19,834 ) (51,079 ) (62,667 ) (9,125 ) Fair value (loss) gain on derivative assets or

derivative liabilities (18,249 ) 1,398 - - Fair value (loss) gain on long-term

investments (17,249 ) (102,798 ) 8,440 1,229 Exchange gain (loss) from foreign currency

transactions 46,405 (17,454 ) 2,083 303 Other non-operating income, net 3,105 37,761 6,002 874 Loss before income tax expenses and

share of results of equity method

investees (1,698,343 ) (2,376,248 ) (2,331,778 ) (339,534 ) Income tax (expenses) benefit (2,424 ) 10,445 (6,157 ) (897 ) Share of results of equity method investees - 4,628 977 142 Net loss (1,700,767 ) (2,361,175 ) (2,336,958 ) (340,289 ) Net loss attributable to ordinary

shareholders of XPeng Inc. (1,700,767 ) (2,361,175 ) (2,336,958 ) (340,289 )

XPENG INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, March 31, 2022 2022 2023 2023 RMB RMB RMB US$ Net loss (1,700,767 ) (2,361,175 ) (2,336,958 ) (340,289 ) Other comprehensive loss Foreign currency translation adjustment,

net of nil tax (98,312 ) (318,072 ) (243,953 ) (35,522 ) Total comprehensive loss

attributable to XPeng Inc. (1,799,079 ) (2,679,247 ) (2,580,911 ) (375,811 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to

ordinary shareholders of XPeng Inc. (1,799,079 ) (2,679,247 ) (2,580,911 ) (375,811 ) Weighted average number of ordinary

shares used in computing net loss per

ordinary share Basic and diluted 1,702,708,311 1,720,448,811 1,722,080,453 1,722,080,453 Net loss per ordinary share attributable

to ordinary shareholders Basic and diluted (1.00 ) (1.37 ) (1.36 ) (0.20 ) Weighted average number of ADS used

in computing net loss per share Basic and diluted 851,354,156 860,224,405 861,040,227 861,040,227 Net loss per ADS attributable to

ordinary shareholders Basic and diluted (2.00 ) (2.74 ) (2.71 ) (0.40 )

XPENG INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, March 31, 2022 2022 2023 2023 RMB RMB RMB US$ Loss from operations (1,920,465 ) (2,517,443 ) (2,585,377 ) (376,461 ) Share-based compensation expenses 172,539 148,783 124,638 18,149 Non-GAAP loss from operations (1,747,926 ) (2,368,660 ) (2,460,739 ) (358,312 ) Net loss (1,700,767 ) (2,361,175 ) (2,336,958 ) (340,289 ) Share-based compensation expenses 172,539 148,783 124,638 18,149 Non-GAAP net loss (1,528,228 ) (2,212,392 ) (2,212,320 ) (322,140 ) Net loss attributable to ordinary

shareholders (1,700,767 ) (2,361,175 ) (2,336,958 ) (340,289 ) Share-based compensation expenses 172,539 148,783 124,638 18,149 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to

ordinary shareholders of XPeng Inc. (1,528,228 ) (2,212,392 ) (2,212,320 ) (322,140 ) Weighted average number of ordinary

shares used in calculating Non-

GAAP net loss per share Basic and diluted 1,702,708,311 1,720,448,811 1,722,080,453 1,722,080,453 Non-GAAP net loss per ordinary share Basic and diluted (0.90 ) (1.29 ) (1.28 ) (0.19 ) Weighted average number of ADS used

in calculating Non-GAAP net loss

per share Basic and diluted 851,354,156 860,224,405 861,040,227 861,040,227 Non-GAAP net loss per ADS Basic and diluted (1.80 ) (2.57 ) (2.57 ) (0.37 )

Contacts

For Investor Enquiries

IR Department

XPeng Inc.

E-mail: ir@xiaopeng.com

Jenny Cai

The Piacente Group

Tel: +1-212-481-2050 or +86-10-6508-0677

E-mail: xpeng@tpg-ir.com

For Media Enquiries

PR Department

XPeng Inc.

E-mail: pr@xiaopeng.com