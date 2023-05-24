MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) today reported results for the first quarter ended April 29, 2023.

Net sales decreased 3.3% and comparable sales decreased 4.3%

Gross margin increased 67 basis points

Diluted earnings per share of $0.13

Inventory declined 6%

Affirms full year 2023 financial outlook

Remains committed to strengthening balance sheet and to maintaining current dividend

Tom Kingsbury, Kohl's chief executive officer, said "Our first quarter results were in line with our expectations and represented a first step as we work to drive sales and earnings performance over the long-term. We delivered margin expansion, as well as a 6% reduction in inventory. In addition, our stores business achieved productivity gains and Sephora at Kohl's continued its sales momentum."

"We are making progress against each of our key 2023 priorities, enhancing our customer experience, simplifying our value strategies, managing inventory and expenses with discipline, and strengthening our balance sheet. I would like to thank the entire Kohl's team for driving against these priorities with a clear focus and strong determination. While there is still work to be done and the macroeconomic environment remains challenging, we are affirming our 2023 guidance and continue to have conviction in Kohl's longer term opportunity," Kingsbury continued.

First Quarter 2023 Results

Comparisons refer to the 13-week period ended April 29, 2023 versus the 13-week period ended April 30, 2022

Net sales decreased 3.3% year-over-year, to $3.4 billion, with comparable sales down 4.3%.

decreased 3.3% year-over-year, to $3.4 billion, with comparable sales down 4.3%. Gross margin as a percentage of net sales was 39.0%, an increase of 67 basis points.

as a percentage of net sales was 39.0%, an increase of 67 basis points. Selling, general & administrative (SG&A) expenses decreased 4.2% year-over-year, to $1.2 billion. As a percentage of total revenue, SG&A expenses were 34.7%, a decrease of 13 basis points year-over-year.

decreased 4.2% year-over-year, to $1.2 billion. As a percentage of total revenue, SG&A expenses were 34.7%, a decrease of 13 basis points year-over-year. Operating income was $98 million compared to $82 million in the prior year. As a percentage of total revenue, operating income was 2.8%, an increase of 55 basis points year-over-year.

was $98 million compared to $82 million in the prior year. As a percentage of total revenue, operating income was 2.8%, an increase of 55 basis points year-over-year. Net income was $14 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares to net income of $14 million, or $0.11 per share in the prior year.

was $14 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares to net income of $14 million, or $0.11 per share in the prior year. Inventory was $3.5 billion, a decrease of 6% year-over-year.

was $3.5 billion, a decrease of 6% year-over-year. Operating cash flow was a use of ($202) million.

2023 Financial and Capital Allocation Outlook

For the full year 2023, the Company affirms its financial outlook and currently expects the following:

Net sales: A decrease of (2%) to (4%), includes the impact of the 53rd week which is worth approximately 1% year-over-year.

A decrease of (2%) to (4%), includes the impact of the 53rd week which is worth approximately 1% year-over-year. Operating margin: Approximately 4.0%.

Approximately 4.0%. Diluted earnings per share: In the range of $2.10 to $2.70, excluding any non-recurring charges.

In the range of $2.10 to $2.70, excluding any non-recurring charges. Capital Expenditures: $600 million to $650 million, including expansion of its Sephora partnership and store refresh activity.

$600 million to $650 million, including expansion of its Sephora partnership and store refresh activity. Dividend: On May 10, 2023, Kohl's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.50 per share. The dividend is payable June 21, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 7, 2023.

On May 10, 2023, Kohl's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.50 per share. The dividend is payable June 21, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 7, 2023. Debt Reduction: The Company retired $164 million of bonds that matured in February 2023, and expects to retire $111 million of bonds maturing in December 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company intends forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," "plans," or similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks described more fully in Item 1A in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which are expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements relate to the date initially made, and Kohl's undertakes no obligation to update them.

About Kohl's

KOHL'S CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (Dollars in Millions, Except per Share Data) April 29, 2023 April 30, 2022 Net sales $ 3,355 $ 3,471 Other revenue 216 244 Total revenue 3,571 3,715 Cost of merchandise sold 2,047 2,140 Gross margin rate 39.0 % 38.3 % Operating expenses: Selling, general, and administrative 1,238 1,293 As a percent of total revenue 34.7 % 34.8 % Depreciation and amortization 188 200 Operating income 98 82 Interest expense, net 84 68 Income before income taxes 14 14 Provision (benefit) for income taxes - - Net income $ 14 $ 14 Average number of shares: Basic 110 127 Diluted 111 129 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.13 $ 0.11 Diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.11

KOHL'S CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) (Dollars in Millions) April 29,

2023 April 30,

2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 286 $ 646 Merchandise inventories 3,526 3,736 Other 347 381 Total current assets 4,159 4,763 Property and equipment, net 7,803 7,790 Operating leases 2,368 2,224 Other assets 380 476 Total assets $ 14,710 $ 15,253 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,310 $ 1,679 Accrued liabilities 1,164 1,316 Borrowings under revolving credit facility 765 - Current portion of: Long-term debt 111 164 Finance leases and financing obligations 93 108 Operating leases 111 127 Total current liabilities 3,554 3,394 Long-term debt 1,637 1,746 Finance leases and financing obligations 2,710 2,584 Operating leases 2,634 2,474 Deferred income taxes 129 209 Other long-term liabilities 326 390 Shareholders' equity 3,720 4,456 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,710 $ 15,253

KOHL'S CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (Dollars in Millions) April 29,

2023 April 30,

2022 Operating activities Net income $ 14 $ 14 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 188 200 Share-based compensation 9 18 Deferred income taxes 1 2 Non-cash lease expense 25 31 Other non-cash items (4) 3 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Merchandise inventories (336) (668) Other current and long-term assets 49 (42) Accounts payable (20) (4) Accrued and other long-term liabilities (101) 17 Operating lease liabilities (27) (31) Net cash used in operating activities (202) (460) Investing activities Acquisition of property and equipment (94) (221) Proceeds from sale of real estate 1 4 Other (1) - Net cash used in investing activities (94) (217) Financing activities Net borrowings under revolving credit facility 680 - Treasury stock purchases - (158) Shares withheld for taxes on vested restricted shares (12) (18) Dividends paid (55) (63) Repayment of long-term borrowings (164) - Finance lease and financing obligation payments (25) (29) Proceeds from financing obligations 5 4 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 429 (264) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 133 (941) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 153 1,587 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 286 $ 646

