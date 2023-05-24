NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE: SGHC) ("SGHC" or "Super Group"), the parent company of Betway, a leading online sports betting and gaming business, and Spin, the multi-brand online casino, today announced first quarter 2023 consolidated financial results.

Neal Menashe, CEO of Super Group, commented: "Super Group has delivered another solid quarter and we remain focused on growing revenue and profits. During the month of March, net gaming revenue was a record high, along with the Operational EBITDA margin of over 20% and this is a strong reminder of the value of operating leverage in our business. We are confident that we will continue to build on another strong quarter across iGaming and sports betting across the world."

Alinda van Wyk, CFO of Super Group commented, "Our results for the quarter demonstrate the benefits of our continued investment in growth. Our balance sheet remains robust and gives us a very strong foundation to continue to scale our business. We are always optimizing our costs efficiencies, further enhancing future profitability."

Financial Highlights

Revenue increased by 1% to €338.5 million for the first quarter 2023 from €334.5 million in the same period from the prior year driven by growth from Africa and the Middle East and European markets partially offset by declines from North America (predominantly in Canada due to the regulatory changes in Ontario) and Asia-Pacific markets.

Loss after tax for the first quarter 2023 was €1.9 million which included a non-cash charge of €2.2 million related to the increase in fair value of a liability for a call option granted to a third-party to purchase the B2B division of Digital Gaming Corporation Limited ("DGC"), which Super Group acquired in January 2023. The loss after tax of €163.2 million for the first quarter of 2022 included costs and changes in fair values associated with the business combination and listing as a public company which was completed in January 2022.

Operational EBITDA of €34.7 million for the first quarter 2023, included the investment in the US business after the acquisition of DGC on January 1, 2023. Operational EBITDA was €63.0 million in the first quarter of 2022. The measure for the first quarter of 2023 was comprised of €51.4 million ex-US and a loss of €16.6 million in the US .

Monthly Active Customers increased 34% to 3.5 million during the first quarter 2023 from 2.6 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Cash and cash equivalents was €246.3 million at March 31, 2023, down slightly from €254.8 million at December 31, 2022. This net reduction during the first quarter of 2023 was the result of: Inflows from operating activities amounting to €39.6 million; Outflows from investing activities of €57.3 million, mainly attributable to an increase in restricted cash of €18.1 million, expenditures on tangible and intangible assets of €13.1 million, issuance of loans of €24.8 million, mainly attributable to the Apricot loan as well as the net of cash paid on the acquisition of DGC of €11.7 million and cash acquired from DGC of €7.7 million; Cash generated from financing activities of €15.4 million was primarily due to DGC drawing against its bank lending facility; and A loss of €6.1 million was a result of foreign currency fluctuations on foreign cash balances held over this period.

was €246.3 million at March 31, 2023, down slightly from €254.8 million at December 31, 2022. This net reduction during the first quarter of 2023 was the result of:

Recent Company Events

On January 3, 2023, Super Group closed the acquisition of DGC, an online sports betting and iGaming company with market access in up to thirteen US states, eight of which are live today. The results for the US business are disclosed as Operational EBITDA, US.

Revenue by Geographical Region for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 in € '000s:

Betway Spin Total Africa and Middle East 87,424 455 87,879 Asia-Pacific 35,048 22,949 57,997 Europe 34,489 21,338 55,827 North America 37,655 92,550 130,205 South/Latin America 3,676 2,937 6,613 Total revenue 198,292 140,229 338,521 % % % Africa and Middle East 44 % 0 % 26 % Asia-Pacific 18 % 16 % 17 % Europe 17 % 15 % 16 % North America 19 % 67 % 39 % South/Latin America 2 % 2 % 2 %

Revenue by Geographical Region for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 in € '000s:

Betway Spin Total Africa and Middle East 63,786 1,337 65,123 Asia-Pacific 55,250 23,989 79,239 Europe 30,192 2,525 32,717 North America 34,467 115,984 150,451 South/Latin America 3,285 3,663 6,948 Total revenue 186,980 147,498 334,478 % % % Africa and Middle East 34 % 1 % 19 % Asia-Pacific 30 % 16 % 24 % Europe 16 % 2 % 10 % North America 18 % 79 % 45 % South/Latin America 2 % 2 % 2 %

Revenue by product line for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 in € '000s:

Betway Spin Total Online casino1 66,145 139,975 206,120 Sports betting1 118,282 45 118,327 Brand licensing2 8,832 - 8,832 Other3 5,033 209 5,242 Total revenue 198,292 140,229 338,521

Revenue by product line for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 in € '000s:

Betway Spin Total Online casino1 57,456 147,046 204,502 Sports betting1 109,037 452 109,489 Brand licensing2 19,890 - 19,890 Other3 597 - 597 Total revenue 186,980 147,498 334,478

1 Sports betting and online casino revenues are not within the scope of IFRS 15 'Revenue from Contracts with Customers' and are treated as derivatives under IFRS 9 'Financial Instruments'. 2 Brand licensing revenues are within the scope of IFRS 15 'Revenue from Contracts with Customers'. 3 Other relates to profit share, royalties and outsource fees from external customers.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release includes non-GAAP financial information not presented in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Operational EBITDA are non-GAAP company-specific performance measures that Super Group uses to supplement the Company's results presented in accordance with IFRS. EBITDA is defined as profit before depreciation, amortization, financial income, financial expense and income tax expense/credit. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA less gain on derivative contracts and gain on bargain purchase plus transaction costs, share-based payment expense, change in fair value of option, adjusted RSU expense and fair value adjustments on warrant liabilities and earnout liabilities and associated foreign exchange movements. Operational EBITDA is Adjusted EBITDA further adjusted to exclude unrealized foreign currency gains and losses and other non-recurring adjustments outside of the current year's operations as may be deemed appropriate by the company's audit committee.

Super Group believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating the Company's operating performance as they are similar to measures reported by the Company's public competitors and are regularly used by securities analysts, institutional investors and other interested parties in analyzing operating performance and prospects.

Management does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses that are required by IFRS to be recorded in Super Group's financial statements. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures together with IFRS results. Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results and guidance prepared in accordance with IFRS, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, IFRS results.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable IFRS financial measure to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release and supplemental materials are included below. Super Group urges investors to review the reconciliation and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly named non-GAAP measures differently than we do, which limits their usefulness in comparing our financial results with theirs.

Reconciliation of Loss after tax to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Operational EBITDA

for the Three Months Ended March 31, in € '000s:

2023 2022 Loss for the period (1,924 ) (163,222 ) Income tax expense 6,437 8,959 Finance income (1,195 ) (313 ) Finance expense 547 349 Depreciation and amortization expense 21,445 15,990 EBITDA 25,310 (138,237 ) Transaction fees - 21,405 Gain on derivative contracts - (1,712 ) Share listing expense - 126,252 Change in fair value of warrant liability - 29,374 Change in fair value of earnout liability - 24,385 Change in fair value of option 2,191 - Adjusted RSU expense 3,107 - Adjusted EBITDA 30,608 61,467 Unrealized Foreign Exchange 3,350 149 Non recurring and non operational adjustments 715 1,365 Operational EBITDA 34,673 62,982 Operational EBITDA, ex-US 51,255 62,982 Operational EBITDA, US (16,582 ) -

Webcast Details

The Company will host a webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET today to discuss the first quarter 2023 financial results. Participants may access the live webcast and supplemental earnings presentation on the events & presentations page of the Super Group Investor Relations website at: https://investors.sghc.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

About Super Group (SGHC) Limited

Super Group (SGHC) Limited is the holding company for leading global online sports betting and gaming businesses: Betway, a premier online sports betting brand, and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The group is licensed in multiple jurisdictions, with leading positions in key markets throughout Europe, the Americas and Africa. The group's sports betting and online gaming offerings are underpinned by its scale and leading technology, enabling fast and effective entry into new markets. Its proprietary marketing and data analytics engine empowers it to responsibly provide a unique and personalized customer experience. For more information, visit www.sghc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, expectations and timing related to market entries and expansion, projections of market opportunity, growth and profitability expected growth of Super Group's customer base, expansion into new markets.

These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "pipeline," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; (ii) the ability to maintain the listing of Super Group's securities on a national securities exchange; (iii) changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which Super Group operates; (iv) variations in operating performance across competitors; (v) changes in laws and regulations affecting Super Group's business; (vi) Super Group's inability to meet or exceed its financial projections; (vii) changes in general economic conditions; (viii) changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; (ix) future global, regional or local economic and market conditions affecting the sports betting and gaming industry; (x) changes in existing laws and regulations, or their interpretation or enforcement, or the regulatory climate with respect to the sports betting and gaming industry; (xi) the ability of Super Group's customers to deposit funds in order to participate in Super Group's gaming products; (xii) compliance with regulatory requirements in a particular regulated jurisdiction, or Super Group's ability to successfully obtain a license or permit applied for in a particular regulated jurisdiction, or maintain, renew or expand existing licenses; (xiii) the technological solutions Super Group has in place to block customers in certain jurisdictions, including jurisdictions where Super Group's business is illegal, or which are sanctioned by countries in which Super Group operates from accessing its offerings; (xiv) Super Group's ability to restrict and manage betting limits at the individual customer level based on individual customer profiles and risk level to the enterprise; (xv) the ability by Super Group's key executives, certain employees or other individuals related to the business, including significant shareholders, to obtain the necessary licenses or comply with individual regulatory obligations in certain jurisdictions; (xvi) protection or enforcement of Super Group's intellectual property rights, the confidentiality of its trade secrets and confidential information, or the costs involved in protecting or enforcing Super Group's intellectual property rights and confidential information; (xvii) compliance with applicable data protection and privacy laws in Super Group's collection, storage and use, including sharing and international transfers, of personal data; (xviii) failures, errors, defects or disruptions in Super Group's information technology and other systems and platforms; (xix) Super Group's ability to develop new products, services, and solutions, bring them to market in a timely manner, and make enhancements to its platform; (xx) Super Group's ability to maintain and grow its market share, including its ability to enter new markets and acquire and retain paying customers; (xxi) the success, including win or hold rates, of existing and future online betting and gaming products; (xxii) competition within the broader entertainment industry; (xxiii) Super Group's reliance on strategic relationships with land based casinos, sports teams, event planners, local licensing partners and advertisers; (xxiv) events or media coverage relating to, or the popularity of, online betting and gaming industry; (xxv) trading, liability management and pricing risk related to Super Group's participation in the sports betting and gaming industry; (xxvi) accessibility to the services of banks, credit card issuers and payment processing services providers due to the nature of Super Group's business; (xxvii) the regulatory approvals related to proposed acquisitions and the integration of the acquired businesses; and (xxviii) other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time for Super Group including those under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 27, 2023, and in Super Group's other filings with the SEC. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in other documents filed or that may be filed by Super Group from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Super Group assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Super Group does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 (€ in '000s, except for share and loss per share) 2023 2022 Revenue 338,521 334,478 Direct and marketing expenses (275,710 ) (240,717 ) Other operating income 1,281 2,407 General and administrative expenses (36,591 ) (34,701 ) Transaction fees - (21,405 ) Depreciation and amortization expense (21,445 ) (15,990 ) Profit from operations 6,056 24,072 Finance income 1,195 313 Finance expense (547 ) (349 ) Gain on derivative contracts - 1,712 Share listing expense - (126,252 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability - (29,374 ) Change in fair value of earnout liability - (24,385 ) Change in fair value of option (2,191 ) - Profit/(loss) before taxation 4,513 (154,263 ) Income tax expense (6,437 ) (8,959 ) Loss for the period (1,924 ) (163,222 ) (Loss)/profit for the period attributable to: Owners of the parent (2,406 ) (163,222 ) Non-controlling interest 482 - (1,924 ) (163,222 ) Other comprehensive (loss)/income items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Foreign currency translation (1,982 ) 1,117 Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the period (1,982 ) 1,117 Total comprehensive loss for the period (3,906 ) (162,105 ) Total comprehensive (loss)/profit for the period attributable to: Owners of the parent (4,388 ) (162,105 ) Non-controlling interest 482 - (3,906 ) (162,105 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 498,154,854 488,324,769 Loss per share, basic and diluted (cents) (0.48 ) (33.42 )

Super Group (SGHC) Limited Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (€ in '000s) Unaudited 2023 2022 ASSETS Non-current assets Intangible assets 216,465 164,676 Goodwill 139,526 61,553 Property, plant and equipment 16,048 14,031 Right-of-use assets 15,096 14,165 Deferred tax assets 25,302 23,294 Regulatory deposits 11,762 11,809 Loans receivable 49,276 25,524 Investments in non-listed equity 1,781 1,781 475,256 316,833 Current assets Trade and other receivables 129,668 116,800 Income tax receivables 35,017 40,349 Restricted cash 169,976 148,240 Cash and cash equivalents 246,341 254,778 581,002 560,167 TOTAL ASSETS 1,056,258 877,000 Non-Current liabilities Lease liabilities 10,400 10,308 Deferred tax liability 7,602 8,707 Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 136,882 - Derivative financial instruments 17,082 15,129 171,966 34,144 Current liabilities Lease liabilities 7,476 6,951 Interest-bearing loans and borrowings 901 1,203 Trade and other payables 187,930 155,304 Customer liabilities 49,831 50,246 Provisions 43,301 43,745 Income tax payables 59,209 50,761 348,648 308,210 TOTAL LIABILITIES 520,614 342,354 EQUITY Issued capital 289,753 289,753 Treasury stock (377 ) - Foreign exchange reserve (7,991 ) (6,009 ) Retained profit 237,208 234,333 Equity attributable to owners of the parent 518,593 518,077 Non-Controlling Interest 17,051 16,569 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 535,644 534,646 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,056,258 877,000

