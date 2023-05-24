BioLineRx Ltd: BioLineRx Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Recent Corporate and Portfolio Updates

On Track for September PDUFA Target Action Date on NDA for Motixafortide in Stem Cell Mobilization (SCM) for Autologous Transplantation in Multiple Myeloma (MM)

Rapidly Advancing U.S. Commercial Activities in Support of Potential September Launch

Announced Publication in Nature Medicine of GENESIS Phase 3 Clinical Trial Data Evaluating Motixafortide and G-CSF in SCM for Autologous Transplantation in MM

Management to hold conference call today, May 24, at 10:00 am EDT

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ/TASE: BLRX), a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology, today reported its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, and provided corporate and portfolio updates.

"This has been an exciting quarter for the Company as we prepare for the potential approval and U.S. commercial launch of motixafortide in September of this year," said Philip Serlin, Chief Executive Officer of BioLineRx. "Last month's publication in Nature Medicine of our GENESIS Phase 3 clinical trial data suggest motixafortide's potential to address critical challenges and evolving needs in the autologous stem cell transplant setting in appropriate multiple myeloma patients, and in preparation for an aggressive launch, our U.S. operation continues its commercialization-readiness activities. We recently completed hiring an experienced sales force, and have substantially advanced supply chain, market access and medical affairs activities. Additionally, the Company, along with our collaboration partners, continues to make clinical development progress evaluating motixafortide in pancreatic cancer (PDAC) and in SCM for gene therapies. We anticipate PDAC clinical data later this year, as well as the initiation of new clinical trials for both PDAC and SCM in gene therapy. We believe each of these areas can support long-term growth."

Corporate Updates

On track for September 9, 2023 PDUFA target action date

Hired targeted sales force with expertise in high opportunity transplant centers, in preparation for potential September launch

Portfolio Execution

Motixafortide (selective inhibitor of CXCR4 chemokine receptor)

Multiple Myeloma

Announced publication in Nature Medicine of GENESIS Phase 3 clinical trial data evaluating motixafortide and G-CSF in stem cell mobilization for autologous transplantation in multiple myeloma

Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma

Continued to advance preparation activities for a Phase 2b randomized clinical trial with 200 patients assessing motixafortide in combination with a PD-1 inhibitor and standard-of-care chemotherapy as a first-line metastatic PDAC (mPDAC) therapy with collaboration partner GenFleet. Anticipate clinical trial initiation in 2023

Continued collaboration progress with Columbia University investigator-initiated Phase 2 study assessing motixafortide in combination with the PD-1 inhibitor cemiplimab and standard-of-care chemotherapy as first-line treatment in patients with mPDAC. Anticipate initial patient data in 2023

Sickle Cell Disease & Gene Therapy

Announced clinical trial collaboration with Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis to evaluate motixafortide as monotherapy and in combination with natalizumab for CD34+ hematopoietic stem cell mobilization for gene therapies in sickle cell disease. Anticipate clinical trial initiation in 2023

AGI-134 (synthetic alpha-Gal glycolipid)

Solid Tumor Immunotherapy

Evaluating next development pathways for AGI-134 program in consultation with scientific advisory board. Results from Phase 1/2a first-in-human, single-agent study announced in Q4 2022. Study met primary endpoint for safety and tolerability and demonstrated immune activity across multiple biomarkers

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Research and development expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2023 were $3.7 million, a decrease of $0.7 million, or 16.9%, compared to $4.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 . The decrease resulted primarily from lower expenses related to NDA supporting activities for motixafortide, as well as lower expenses associated with the completed AGI-134 clinical trial.

Sales and marketing expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2023 were $3.9 million, an increase of $3.2 million, or 508%, compared to $0.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 . The increase resulted primarily from the ramp-up of pre-commercialization activities related to motixafortide.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2023 were $1.3 million, an increase of $0.3 million, or 28.9%, compared to $1.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 . The increase resulted primarily from an increase in payroll and related expenses due to a small increase in headcount and share-based compensation, as well as small increases in a number of G&A expenses.

As of March 31, 2023, the Company held cash, cash equivalents, and short-term bank deposits of $43.3 million and anticipates this will be sufficient to fund operations, as currently planned, into the first half of 2024.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ/TASE: BLRX) is a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology. The Company's lead development program, motixafortide, a novel selective inhibitor of the CXCR4 chemokine receptor, may support diverse therapeutic approaches in oncology and other diseases. Motixafortide was successfully evaluated in a Phase 3 study in stem cell mobilization for autologous transplantation for multiple myeloma patients and has had its NDA submission accepted by the FDA with an assigned PDUFA date of September 9, 2023. Motixafortide was also successfully evaluated in a Phase 2a study for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer (mPDAC) in combination with the PD-1 inhibitor pembrolizumab and chemotherapy and is currently being studied in combination with the PD-1 inhibitor cemiplimab and chemotherapy as a first-line mPDAC therapy. In addition, a randomized phase 2b study with 200 patients assessing motixafortide in combination with a PD-1 inhibitor and chemotherapy as a first-line mPDAC therapy is expected to initiate in 2023. BioLineRx is also developing a second oncology program, AGI-134, an immunotherapy treatment for multiple solid tumors. A first-in-human Phase 1/2a study of AGI-134 met its primary endpoint for safety and tolerability and demonstrated immune activity across multiple biomarkers. For additional information on BioLineRx, please visit the Company's website at www.biolinerx.com, where you can review the Company's SEC filings, press releases, announcements and events.

Forward Looking Statement

Various statements in this release concerning BioLineRx's future expectations constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include words such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "should," "will," and "would," and describe opinions about future events. These include statements regarding management's expectations, beliefs and intentions regarding, among other things, the GENESIS trial, including the plans and objectives of management for future operations and expectations and commercial potential of motixafortide. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of BioLineRx to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause BioLineRx's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the initiation, timing, progress and results of BioLineRx's preclinical studies, clinical trials and other therapeutic candidate development efforts; BioLineRx's ability to advance its therapeutic candidates into clinical trials or to successfully complete its preclinical studies or clinical trials; BioLineRx's receipt of regulatory approvals for its therapeutic candidates, and the timing of other regulatory filings and approvals, including BioLineRx's ability to secure adequate and viable pricing and reimbursement coverage of any marketed product; the clinical development, commercialization and market acceptance of BioLineRx's therapeutic candidates; BioLineRx's ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; BioLineRx's ability to integrate new therapeutic candidates and new personnel; BioLineRx's ability to successfully hire, train, and retain necessary personnel for its business; the interpretation of the properties and characteristics of BioLineRx's therapeutic candidates and of the results obtained with its therapeutic candidates in preclinical studies or clinical trials; the implementation of BioLineRx's business model and strategic plans for its business and therapeutic candidates; the scope of protection BioLineRx is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its therapeutic candidates and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; estimates of BioLineRx's expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and its needs for and ability to access sufficient additional financing; risks related to changes in healthcare laws, rules and regulations in the United States or elsewhere; competitive companies, technologies and BioLineRx's industry; risks related to unfavorable economic and market conditions and adverse developments with respect to financial institutions and associated liquidity risk; and statements as to the impact of the political and security situation in Israel on BioLineRx's business. These and other factors are more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of BioLineRx's most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 22, 2023 . In addition, any forward-looking statements represent BioLineRx's views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. BioLineRx does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

BioLineRx Ltd. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)





December 31, March 31,

2022 2023

in USD thousands Assets



CURRENT ASSETS



Cash and cash equivalents 10,587 9,066 Short-term bank deposits 40,495 34,221 Prepaid expenses 198 738 Other receivables 721 302 Total current assets 52,001 44,327





NON-CURRENT ASSETS



Property and equipment, net 726 666 Right-of-use assets, net 1,772 1,692 Intangible assets, net 21,885 21,961 Total non-current assets 24,383 24,319 Total assets 76,384 68,646





Liabilities and equity









CURRENT LIABILITIES



Current maturities of long-term loan 1,542 2,558 Accounts payable and accruals:



Trade 6,966 7,136 Other 1,744 1,968 Current maturities of lease liabilities 427 379 Total current liabilities 10,679 12,041





NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES



Warrants 4,509 7,549 Long-term loan, net of current maturities 8,626 8,240 Lease liabilities 1,729 1,702 Total non-current liabilities 14,864 17,491 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES



Total liabilities 25,543 29,532





EQUITY



Ordinary shares 27,100 27,100 Share premium 338,976 339,042 Warrants 1,408 1,408 Capital reserve 14,765 15,134 Other comprehensive loss (1,416) (1,416) Accumulated deficit (329,992) (342,154) Total equity 50,841 39,114 Total liabilities and equity 76,384 68,646

BioLineRx Ltd. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED)



Three months ended March 31,

2022 2023

in USD thousands RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES (4,435) (3,684) SALES AND MARKETING EXPENSES (637) (3,874) GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES (1,007) (1,298) OPERATING LOSS (6,079) (8,856) NON-OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSES), NET 1,268 (2,916) FINANCIAL INCOME 67 537 FINANCIAL EXPENSES (186) (927) NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (4,930) (12,162)







in USD LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED (0.01) (0.01)





WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES USED IN

CALCULATION OF LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE 715,156,008 922,958,942







BioLineRx Ltd.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(UNAUDITED)

BioLineRx Ltd. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UNAUDITED)















Ordinary shares Share premium Warrants Capital reserve Other comprehensive loss Accumulated deficit Total

in USD thousands BALANCE AT JANUARY 1, 2022 21,066 339,346 975 13,157 (1,416) (305,041) 68,087 CHANGES FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022:













Employee stock options expired - 98 - (98) - - - Share-based compensation - - - 256 - - 256 Comprehensive loss for the period - - - - - (4,930) (4,930) BALANCE AT MARCH 31, 2022 21,066 399,444 975 13,315 (1,416) (309,971) 63,413

















Ordinary shares Share premium Warrants Capital reserve Other comprehensive loss Accumulated deficit Total

in USD thousands BALANCE AT JANUARY 1, 2023 27,100 338,976 1,408 14,765 (1,416) (329,992) 50,841 CHANGES FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023:













Employee stock options expired

66

(66)



- Share-based compensation





435



435 Comprehensive loss for the period









(12,162) (12,162) BALANCE AT MARCH 31, 2023 27,100 339,042 1,408 15,134 (1,416) (342,154) 39,114

















BioLineRx Ltd. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM CASH FLOW STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED)







Three months ended March 31,

2022 2023

in USD thousands





CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES



Comprehensive loss for the period (4,930) (12,162) Adjustments required to reflect net cash used in operating activities (see appendix below) (656) 4,146 Net cash used in operating activities (5,586) (8,016)





CASH FLOWS - INVESTING ACTIVITIES



Investments in short-term deposits (7,000) (5,500) Maturities of short-term deposits 12,066 12,271 Purchase of property and equipment (18) (32) Purchase of intangible assets - (97) Net cash provided by investing activities 5,048 6,642





CASH FLOWS - FINANCING ACTIVITIES



Repayments of loan (895) - Repayments of lease liabilities (48) (49) Net cash used in financing activities (943) (49)





DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (1,481) (1,423) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING OF PERIOD 12,990 10,587 EXCHANGE DIFFERENCES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (63) (98) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD 11,446 9,066







BioLineRx Ltd. APPENDIX TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM CASH FLOW STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED)







Three months ended March 31,

2022 2023

in USD thousands











Adjustments required to reflect net cash used in operating activities:



Income and expenses not involving cash flows:



Depreciation and amortization 173 259 Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents 63 98 Fair value adjustments of warrants (1,255) 3,040 Share-based compensation 256 435 Interest on short-term deposits (65) (497) Interest on loan 41 630 Exchange differences on lease liabilities (41) (92)

(828) 3,873





Changes in operating asset and liability items:



Increase in prepaid expenses and other receivables (82) (121) Increase in accounts payable and accruals 254 394

172 273

(656) 4,146

















Supplemental information on interest received in cash 68 276





Supplemental information on interest paid in cash 112 311





Changes in right-of-use asset and lease liabilities - 66







SOURCE BioLineRx Ltd