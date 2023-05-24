Georgia-Pacific Employees Partner With Trees Atlanta and the Arbor Day Foundation

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / Georgia-Pacific employees volunteer their time and efforts all year to support communities in need. Recently, our Quilted Northern® teams joined Trees Atlanta and the Arbor Day Foundation® for an urban area tree planting event in the city.

Our dedicated teams planted 20, 15-gallon trees at the intersection of three neighborhoods with low tree canopy coverage.

Long-term benefits of this tree planting will improve the health and lives of residents by providing increased shade and effective stormwater runoff. These neighborhoods will also be a safe and welcoming environment for families.

The Quilted Northern Ultra Soft & Strong® brand team partners with the Arbor Day Foundation® to restore national forests and rehabilitate habitats around the U.S. For every tree that is used to make Quilted Northern Ultra Soft & Strong® toilet paper, we plant two trees. Additionally, one tree is planted by our suppliers.

Since our partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation® began, more than five million trees have been planted, with more plantings to come in future years.

