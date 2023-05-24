Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
24.05.2023
3BL Media: Interest in Corporate ESG Progress Is Growing, but Can Businesses Meet Increasing Consumer Expectations?

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / 3BL Media:

Across demographic, socio-economic, and political perspectives one thing continues to ring true: environmental, social, governance (ESG) issues matter to consumers.

According to recent research by 3BL and TriplePundit in partnership with Glow, two-thirds of U.S. adults actively seek and follow sustainability issues. This leaves room for businesses to fill in the gaps currently seen between consumer expectations and corporate ESG communication.

Our Consumer Insights & Sustainability Benchmark reveals what issues consumers care about and how businesses can tailor their communications to different segments of consumers. This research also offers solutions for companies looking to build a deeper connection with stakeholders around their ESG initiatives.

As consumers are searching for companies to align their values with, they are ready to be part of the "talk" and "walk" to drive a better future, and they are heavily relying on businesses to stir more action. Consumers understand the problem and can visualize and healthy sustainable future, but they need help from businesses to show them how to get there.

The insights in this research provide businesses with vital information to strengthen their ESG communications. Syncing your messaging with your consumers reduces skepticism, establishes trust, and builds a long-lasting relationship of positive engagement.

Download the Consumer Insights & Sustainability Benchmark for a deep analysis of consumer interest, expectations, and actions to strengthen your ESG communication.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from 3BL Media on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: 3BL Media
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/3bl-media
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: 3BL Media

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/756979/Interest-in-Corporate-ESG-Progress-Is-Growing-but-Can-Businesses-Meet-Increasing-Consumer-Expectations

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
