Fire Trol Launches New Specification Tools Ahead of AIA Conference on Architecture 2023

HARTFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / Fire Trol, a leading manufacturer of prefabricated steel fireproof columns, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming AIA Conference on Architecture, June 7-10, 2023. A'23 is a must-attend event for architects, builders, and other AEC industry professionals, featuring over 500 brands and a diverse range of experts, project-changing ideas, and pioneering solutions.

Fire Trol will be exhibiting at booth #438 in San Francisco's Moscone Center, where A'23 visitors can meet with company representatives to learn more about their products and services. The company will be debuting its partnership with renowned specification platforms ARCAT® and RIB SpecLink®. These go-to resources provide architects, engineers, and specifiers with easy access to product information, data sheets, video content, and current CSI 3-part specifications. Fire Trol's inclusion on both platforms enables them to reach a wider audience and provide a more convenient and efficient way for customers to access and specify their products. This move is part of Fire Trol's ongoing commitment to providing the best possible customer experience.

"We are always looking for ways to better serve the architectural community, and our partnership with ARCAT and RIB SpecLink allows us to do just that," said Trish Brindle, National Sales Manager of Fire Trol. "Our customers will benefit greatly from having easy access to information regarding our prefabricated fireproof columns."

Fire Trol has also added an exciting new feature to its website that allows users to view completed projects across the country. This interactive map feature provides an impressive view of Fire Trol's national footprint and showcases the company's expertise in fire protection for a wide range of building types and industries. By providing this valuable resource to customers, Fire Trol is helping architects and builders explore the company's capabilities and gain inspiration for their own projects.

Moreover, Fire Trol has expanded its offering of AIA continuing education courses to provide quality training for AEC industry professionals. The company offers face-to-face lunch & learns, live webinars, and self-paced online courses through AEC Daily and American Training Solutions (ATS). Participants earn HSW CE credits from The American Institute of Architects upon completion of the courses.

For architects, builders, and other AEC industry professionals looking to connect with Fire Trol in person, the company's booth at A'23 is not to be missed.

Fire Trol, a division of United Steel, manufactures a range of prefabricated fireproof columns engineered to meet the most stringent building codes while supporting a more narrow and sleek design aesthetic. Fire Trol was the first company to pioneer prefabricated columns with integrated fireproofing components, making them ready to erect upon delivery to the job site. Designed, manufactured, and delivered based on the vision of the architect or designer, Fire Trol columns are UL® Certified in the US and Canada for fire-resistive ratings of up to 4 hours. For more information, please visit www.fire-trol.com.

