Mattison Salon Suites: Mattison Avenue Salon Suites & Spa Announces New Expansion

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / Mattison Avenue Salon Suites & Spa, the leading independent salon and beauty suite rental service provider, is thrilled to announce that they have completed a major expansion at their Village on the Green location at 5301 Alpha Road Ste 34, Dallas, TX, 75240, in the former Jos. A. Bank space.

Village on the Green - Mattison Avenue Salon Suites & Spa

Village on the Green - Mattison Avenue Salon Suites & Spa

This property provides an exceptional opportunity for industry professionals to plunge into entrepreneurship and experience a collaborative work atmosphere with unrestricted growth potential.

Conveniently located close to the Galleria Mall in North Dallas, the shopping, hotels, and fine dining in close proximity helps business owners attract new clients and succeed. Not only does Mattison Avenue offer various types of suites for rent, but it also comes with an additional benefit: a lower cost than that of renting out a traditional storefront.

Jason Madden, COO of Mattison Avenue, said, "We are delighted to expand our portfolio with a significant addition to a high-quality property in Dallas. We take pride in helping people realize their dreams of becoming independent business owners; our salon suites provide opportunities that make this process much easier while offering greater earning potential than traditional salons."

"By creating best-in-class properties like this one at the Village on the Green development, we can equip these aspiring entrepreneurs with better chances of achieving their personal goals," Mr. Madden said.

The company currently operates 41 properties across Texas, Arizona, and Florida. If you want to learn more about Mattison Avenue or inquire about available suite options, please visit https://www.mattisonsalonsuites.com for further information.

Contact Information

J M
info@mattisonsalonsuites.com

SOURCE: Mattison Avenue Salon Suites & Spa

