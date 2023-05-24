Protenus, Inc.: Protenus Granted New Patent for Drug Diversion Surveillance Technology

Protenus further expands the patent portfolio covering various techniques for detecting anomalous drug dispensing events.

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / Protenus, provider of the leading healthcare compliance analytics platform empowering healthcare to eliminate risk, is pleased to announce the grant of a new patent to protect the intellectual property of its drug diversion surveillance technology.

By definition, drug diversion is the use of prescription drugs for something other than their intended medical purpose. Simply put, drug diversion is theft of prescription medications. Protenus Drug Diversion Surveillance utilizes artificial intelligence and advanced analytics to audit 100% of medication use transactions - reducing the risk to a health system's workforce, organization, and most importantly, its patients.

U.S. Patent No. 11,621,065 was issued on May 22, 2023, titled "Methods and Systems for Analyzing Accessing of Drug Dispensing Systems." With this patent, Protenus further expands the patent portfolio covering various techniques for detecting anomalous drug dispensing events. For example, the newly-granted patent covers determining a possible misappropriation event, displaying an alert, and allowing a user to provide feedback. The patent further describes modifying the rules or patterns for detecting possible subsequent misappropriation events based on the feedback.

Protenus now holds several granted U.S. patents covering various key aspects of patient privacy monitoring and drug diversion surveillance technologies, along with several other pending U.S. and foreign patent applications.

Any licensing inquiries or other questions about Protenus' patent portfolio should be directed to Protenus General Counsel, Amy Much at amy.much@protenus.com.

About Protenus

Protenus harnesses the power of AI to provide healthcare organizations with scalable risk-reduction solutions that drive the safest patient outcomes while protecting the reputation of the organizations. We are committed to innovation, determined to reduce risk, and focused on supporting our community of employees, customers, and ultimately, patients. Empowering healthcare to eliminate risk is at the heart of all we do.

Founded in 2014, Protenus was awarded 2023 Best in KLAS for both patient privacy monitoring and drug diversion surveillance solutions, is a three-time winner of Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers, is a Great Place to Work®-Certified company, was named one of 2021 CBInsights Digital Health 150, one of The Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare, and one of the Best Places to Work in Baltimore by the Baltimore Business Journal and the Baltimore Sun. Learn more at Protenus.com and follow us on Twitter @Protenus.

