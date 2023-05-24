GAINSystems: GAINS Announces Kate Vitasek as the 2023 GAINS Summit Keynote Speaker

Supply Chain Researcher and Author to Share Actionable Insights on Improving Collaboration Across the Supply Chain at the Annual GAINS Customer Conference

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / GAINS, a provider of supply chain design and planning execution solutions for inventory-intensive businesses, today announced that its annual customer conference, the GAINS Summit, will feature an interactive keynote address by Kate Vitasek, the award-winning authority on creating highly collaborative relationships that drive results. Kate's research, in partnership with the Haslam College of Business at the University of Tennessee, focuses on a What's-in-it-for-We" mindset that invests both parties in the success of each other's overall business, which in turn strengthens the sense of partnership and encourages a more lasting relationship. Her GAINS Summit keynote address will occur on Oct. 11, 2023, at the University of Chicago Gleacher Center.

GAME ON-GAINS Summit 2023

"GAINS customers attend the annual GAINS Summit to network with their peers and GAINS experts, learn the latest advances in supply chain design and planning, explore pragmatic innovations in AI and ML for supply chain, and be inspired by industry experts and keynote speakers," said Dave Shrager, President of GAINS. "This year, we've invited Kate Vitasek to share her latest research on creating healthy and sustainable business relationships. Collaboration within an organization and across the supply chain are tenets of a high-performing business that outperforms its competition. We are delighted to welcome Kate to our conference for an interactive session to challenge and inspire every attendee."

Kate has appeared on Bloomberg Radio, CNN, NPR, and Fox Business News. Her work has been featured in over 300 articles in publications, including Harvard Business Review, Forbes, Chief Executive Magazine, CIO Magazine, The Wall Street Journal, Journal of Commerce, World Trade Magazine, and Intelligent Sourcing Magazine.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Kate in person and will receive a copy of her book. Registration for the GAINS Summit is open online.

About GAINS

At GAINS, we help customers keep their promises by democratizing supply chain planning. The GAINS Supply Chain Performance Optimization Platform helps businesses large and small Move Forward FasterSM with greater agility, resilience, confidence, and sustainability. The GAINS AI-driven cloud platform delivers continuous cost and profit optimization via machine learning, proven algorithms, and actionable analytics for global manufacturing, distribution, retail, and service parts/maintenance operations. Innovative design combined with the GAINS Proven-Path-to-Performance (P3)SM methodology enables rapid onboarding, increased sales, inventory turns, and service levels with reduced operating costs. GAINS proudly provides digital supply chain planning expertise to industry leaders like Graybar, Honda Motors, Menards, Rockwell Automation, Stuller, and Textron Aviation. For more information, visit www.gainsystems.com.

GAINS® is a registered trademark, and Move Forward FasterSM and Proven-Path-to-Performance (P3) SM are service marks of GAINSystems LLC. All rights reserved. Other products mentioned in this document are registered, trademarked, or service marked by their respective owners.

Contact Information

Jenny Lacey

Marketing Manager

jlacey@gainsystems.com

SOURCE: GAINS

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/756822/GAINS-Announces-Kate-Vitasek-as-the-2023-GAINS-Summit-Keynote-Speaker