Space Tea Announces Blueberry BOOST in a New Line of Energy Drinks

Functional mushroom teas blend with caffeine to create a new energy drink with all the adaptogenic benefits of Space Tea's original line.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / Space Tea is excited to announce Blueberry BOOST, its first elevated caffeine-level mushroom energy drink, as the first flavor to be released in Space Tea's new high-caffeine line, BOOST. Comprised of iced tea and blueberry lemonade, Blueberry BOOST is brewed with yerba mate and boosted with 108 mg of caffeine, along with Space Tea's signature blend of non-psychoactive, functional Reishi and Lion's Mane mushrooms for enhanced uplifting energy, focus, mood-boosting properties and mental clarity.

"It is exciting to launch a brand-new product as we begin to expand our line of teas," Co-founder and CEO Gabriel Heymann said. "Space Tea is breaking into the world of energy drinks, launching our very first elevated caffeine mushroom energy drink. Already, Blueberry BOOST has become our top-sold flavor in Erewhon Markets, beating out our previous top-selling flavor, Golden Mango."

Space Tea is certified organic, non-GMO, gluten-free, and kosher, brewed with Reishi mushrooms and Lion's Mane mushrooms.

Space Tea is the world's first adaptogenic mushroom iced tea and lemonade beverage with six flavors-Original, Golden Mango, Summer Watermelon, Lemon Zero, Hibiscus Zero, and Matcha Zero-four of which have been made recently available at The Vitamin Shoppe locations nationwide.

According to tamimteas.com, functional mushrooms with Lion's Mane, Reishi, and Chaga have been used as natural remedies to soothe and heal the body for centuries, supporting digestion, energy, the immune system, mental clarity, mood, relaxation, and sleep. Adaptogens are herbs that can help the body's stress response systems and improve the ability to adapt and restore after stress exposure.

"Space Tea is full of high-quality ingredients used for centuries to promote focus and mental clarity," Heymann said. "We continue to expand our selection, enabling more people to experience the potential benefits of Reishi and Lion's Mane mushroom in an amazing-tasting beverage format. We are proud to lead the industry in this way."

About Space Tea

Space Tea is the world's first mushroom tea and lemonade featuring a refreshing and classic blend of iced tea and lemonade. Its mission is mental wellness through music, meditation, and mushrooms. Space Tea is brewed with functional, adaptogenic Reishi mushrooms and Lion's Mane mushrooms, which have been studied extensively for their effects on energy, focus, and memory. Check out Space Tea on Instagram at instagram.com/spacetea.

