Velocity Holdings, LLC: Velocity Micro Announces Immediate Availability of All New Custom Laptop Lineup for Gaming, Professional Rendering, and Content Creation

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / Velocity Micro, the premier builder of award-winning enthusiast desktops, laptops, and high-performance computing solutions announces the availability of a new line of ultra-performance Raptor and NoteMagix laptops. Powered by 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processors and discrete RTX 40-series graphics, these newest laptop additions are ideal for gamers, content creators, 3D workloads, and professional design. Configurations start at just $1,299.





"With a legacy so firmly rooted in extreme performance gaming systems and workstations, it's understandable that many customers see us primarily as a desktop PC company," said Randy Copeland, President and CEO of Velocity Micro. "But this new line of laptops shows that we're so much more. We're excited to be providing a more complete PC lineup for our customers."

Velocity Micro's new laptop lineup includes options and sizes for a variety of customer needs, from ultra-performance gaming to professional rendering to home office. New products include:

NoteMagix M15 - Designed for home, dorm, or travel, this 15.6" features 13th Gen Intel Core processors in a thin and lightweight shell.

Raptor S55 - For higher-end gaming and content creation, the S55 features 15.6" QHD screen with G-Sync, discrete RTX 40-series graphics, and 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor.

Raptor MX70 - For users in need of more screen space, the MX70 features a 17.3" display, discrete RTX 40-series graphics, and 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor.

Raptor S77 - A thinner desktop replacement featuring 17.3" QHD screen with G-Sync, discrete RTX 40-series graphics, and 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor.

Signature 17 - Our most powerful desktop replacement, featuring 17.3" screen with 4K upgrade option, Intel Core i9-13900HX, and NVIDIA RTX 4080 with optional 4090 upgrade.

All Velocity Micro systems ship from and are supported in Richmond, VA with no preinstalled bloatware. To custom configure an ultra-performance laptop or desktop visit VelocityMicro.com or call 804-419-0900.

About Velocity Micro

Velocity Micro is the premier high-performance personal computer provider in North America. Founded in 1992, Velocity Micro custom builds award-winning gaming, mobile, multimedia, small business, and custom workstations. For more information, please call (804) 419-0900 or visit www.VelocityMicro.com

Velocity Micro has earned over 75 industry awards, including 19 PC Magazine Editor's Choice awards. CNET, Digital Engineering Magazine, Maximum PC, PC World, Wired Magazine, and PC Gamer editors have all chosen Velocity Micro systems as some of the industry's best-performing, highest-quality, and most reliable PCs.

