Community Associates and Modern Press: San Diego-Based Friends of Humane Services Tijuana is Garnering New Attention With Its Work in the Region

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / Friends of Humane Services in Tijuana (FHSTJ) is a non-profit organization that has been dedicated to helping animals in need in Tijuana, Mexico, since 2008. Its mission is to provide animal humane services in San Diego and Tijuana and to promote animal welfare in the region. Today, FHSTJ's unique approach sets it apart from other animal rescue organizations by leveraging assets on both sides of the border.

The organization has a dedicated team of volunteers and staff who work around the clock to rescue animals and provide them with the care and attention they need. The non-profit's website, https://friendsofhstj.org/, makes it easy for animal lovers to donate and support its efforts.

With San Diego being a hub for animal rescue organizations, Friends of Humane Services in Tijuana stands out by providing support to the neighboring city of Tijuana, which also has a large population of stray animals. The organization works tirelessly in challenging environments to provide rescue fostering, food, and medical care to animals in need. FHSTJ also partners with local organizations and volunteers to provide spaying and neutering services, education, and outreach programs to promote animal welfare in the community.

"FHSTJ was created to assist volunteer animal rescuers and volunteer animal rescue groups working in the greater Tijuana area who desperately needed support in order to sustain their work," said Richard Massa, FHSTJ's founding board member and volunteer President. "FHSTJ's services save animals from a life of starvation, disease, pain and fear by providing food, animal care supplies and veterinary treatments, as well as helping to find forever homes for rescued animals. Currently, our services are touching the lives of 3,000 animals a year."

FHSTJ's website provides an easy-to-use platform for animal lovers to donate and support its mission. With just a few clicks, supporters can make a one-time donation or set up a recurring donation to help provide ongoing support to the animals in need. The website also features stories of rescued animals and updates on their progress, giving donors a firsthand look at the impact their support can make. "Our work would not be possible without the generosity of our supporters, and we are grateful for every donation we receive. We hope to reach even more people who share our passion for animal welfare," says Massa.

Friends of Humane Services in Tijuana has a long history of making a difference in the lives of animals in need. With its ongoing heroic efforts, the non-profit hopes to expand its reach and impact even more animals in the region. Animal lovers of all kinds are encouraged to visit https://friendsofhstj.org/ to learn more about the organization and make a donation to support its mission.

