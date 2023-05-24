Manimal Tales Launches "All About Dad" Personalized Book in Time For Father's Day

SANFORD, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / Father's Day is fast approaching, and Manimal Tales is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest personalized book, "All About Dad."

"The book is exactly what we say it is: a book that's all about the MVP in your life - the Most Valuable Pop." said Ms. Donhym. "It traces all the key moments of their lives, and is loaded with love. Best of all, you can add your own photos into the story, making this a hybrid photo album and story at the same time. It's definitely something fathers around the world will treasure forever!"

The book is a unique and heartfelt gift option for dads everywhere. With "All About Dad", customers can now personalize a story about their father, complete with cherished photographs that he will treasure forever. The book takes the concept of personalized gifts to a whole new level. Customers provide all the personalized details through a fun madlibs style form they have to fill on the website at manimaltales.com, and then can add photographs of their father throughout the book, using Manimal Tales' proprietary PhotoEditor software, creating a heartwarming story that captures the essence and celebrates the unique qualities of fathers everywhere.

"Father's Day is an occasion to honor and celebrate the extraordinary fathers in our lives. Our personalized books provide a remarkable opportunity to create a truly exceptional and memorable gift," expressed Ms. Donhym, of Manimal Tales. "'All About Dad' is a gift that will be treasured forever."

To celebrate the launch of this new book, Manimal Tales is launching a special Father's Day Sale, where all its titles including "All About Dad" will be available for a special low price. This incredible offer allows customers to create a personalized gift that truly captures their father's essence without breaking the bank. To take advantage of this limited-time offer, customers can visit the Manimal Tales website at https://manimaltales.com. Manimal Tales has fulfillment centers in the USA and UK and ships world-wide.

About Manimal Tales:

Manimal Tales is a leading publisher of personalized books and personalized children's content. We believe that every child should be the hero of their story. Our books are unique, beautifully written and illustrated and of the highest quality. With the launch of PhotoStories, Manimal Tales provides users the ability to integrate their photos into ourstories, creating a level of personalized content unmatched in the market. PhotoStory books are not just great stories, they are keepsakes and mementos to be cherished for a lifetime. Visit www.manimaltales.com to view our titles and experience our stories.

