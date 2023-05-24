CMiC Continues their Reign as a Gold Standard Winner for the Deloitte 2023 Best Managed Companies Award

CMiC's Strong Commitment to Organizational Resilience and Product Innovation Remains the Force Behind their Continued Growth

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2022 / CMiC, an industry pioneer in delivering complete and unified Financial and Project Management software solutions for construction and capital projects firms, has recently been selected by Deloitte as their 2023 Best Managed Companies award. This commemorates their 6th consecutive year as a Best Managed winner and their second consecutive year in the Gold Standard category.

In the words of Pat Shah, Chief Operating Officer - CMiC, "To join the ranks of other leading companies and be a part of such a well-recognized program is both an honor and a privilege. But it doesn't stop there - we're focused on reaching the platinum status next year and will only continue to aim higher in years to come. After all, this aligns with our business objectives of continued growth and product expansion year over year."

Best Managed 2023's Winning Criteria: Talent Retention, Sustainability, Corporate Resilience, and Bold Innovation

CMiC's laser focus on product development and expansion, as well as their heightened efforts towards boosting talent retention and driving sustainability have played a key role in being recognized in these categories. From incorporating new business strategies and adapting to changing market conditions - this is a true testament to CMiC's dedication to driving progress.

In previous years, CMiC has been recognized in several categories, which showcases the breadth of its expertise:

Commitment to entrepreneurial leadership, product innovation, and maintaining a diverse workforce.

A strong commitment to transformative innovation and retaining a leading position within the Canadian business landscape.

Strong entrepreneurial leadership, financial strength, sustained growth, and a diverse workforce.

Organizational purpose and a focus on the health and well-being of their employees.

Recognized as the Leading Provider of Next Generation Construction ERP: CMiC Strengthens its Foothold in the Construction Software Space

In September 2022, CMiC announced the launch of CONSTRUCT - the next generation construction ERP. Developed to meet the evolving business needs of construction firms and help them futureproof operational processes, this modern suite of solutions allows teams to effectively control project changes, manage material suppliers and subcontractor tasks, enhance communications and collaboration, streamline bidding processes, and improve document management.

Purpose-built for the construction industry on a Single Database PlatformTM, this suite of solutions is designed to deliver industry-specific functionality and workflows. In addition, its mobile functionality helps teams streamline data collection, optimize workflow management, and foster collaboration.

According to Steve Cangiano, VP - Product Strategy, "As a product leader in the construction software space, my team and I are committed to driving product innovation. The CONSTRUCT suite is a testament to our focus and effort on next generation solutions to provide our customers the best user experience and help them elevate performance in both the short and long term."

Celebrating the 25th Anniversary CONNECT: CMiC's Annual Customer Conference

2023 also marks another milestone for CMiC: the 25th anniversary of CONNECT, their annual customer conference. For a highly customer-focused firm such as CMiC, CONNECT is not just a high-impact event, but a multifaceted experience, providing attendees with everything from expert-led sessions and keynotes to forums focusing on customer success stories to deep-dive sessions through interactive Learning Labs. Of course, the recreational activities and events that they offer take the experience to another level. The reason for this is simple: to thank their customers for their loyalty to the CMiC family.

According to Gord Rawlins, President, and Chief Executive Officer - CMiC, "this has been a year of memorable wins - from the launch of CONSTRUCT, the next generation construction ERP, to the expansion into the Australian market, to hosting our largest CONNECT customer conference in the history of CMiC. So, it comes as no surprise that 2023 and beyond will mark the continuation of this momentum and the expansion of our ecosystem."

For more information about CMiC and its industry-leading solutions, please visit www.cmicglobal.com.

Media Inquiries:

Shirin Ali

Head of Marketing

CMiC

shirin.ali@cmicglobal.com

About CMiC

As an industry pioneer, CMiC delivers complete and unified ERP and Project Management solutions for construction and capital projects firms. CMiC's powerful software transforms how firms optimize productivity, minimize risk and drive growth by planning and managing all financials, projects, resources, and content assets-from a Single Database Platform. With customers throughout North America, CMiC serves one-quarter of ENR's Top 200 Contractors and hundreds of small and mid-sized construction firms, from general and specialty contractors to heavy/highway and project owners. For more information, please visit www.cmicglobal.com.

SOURCE: CMiC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/756703/CMiC-Continues-their-Reign-as-a-Gold-Standard-Winner-for-the-Deloitte-2023-Best-Managed-Companies-Award