Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2023) - This year on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill is remembering military personnel and paying it forward, in honor of those who have died in the performance of their military duties while serving in the United States Armed Forces.





Known for its hand-cut steaks and seafood grilled over locally sourced hickory, oak and pecan wood, Firebirds is honoring active military and veterans by treating them to a complimentary lunch or dinner entrée on Monday, May 29 between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. For military dining with family or friends, the complimentary entrée (of equal or lesser value) is for a Gold Star family member, veteran, or active-duty service member dining in the restaurant on Memorial Day. Reservations are recommended. To find a location or learn more visit firebirdsrestaurants.com.

Members of the military will need to provide a valid form of military ID, or wear their uniform. Other accepted forms of ID include: U.S. Uniform Services Identification Card, U.S. Uniform Services Retired ID Card, Current Leave and Earning Statement, Photograph in uniform, and a Veterans Organization Card.

To register to be a Firebirds' Inner Circle member to be the first to hear about upcoming events, promotions, new menu items and exclusive offers. Members also receive a gift for joining and a gift on their birthday.

About Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, a polished casual American restaurant, is an energetic twist on the traditional grill featuring a boldly flavored menu in a stylish, fire-centric atmosphere. Signature menu items include hand-cut steaks and fresh seafood seared over locally sourced hickory, oak, or pecan wood on Firebirds' exposed wood-fired grill. Complementing its inviting dining room, a patio with seasonal comforts and the award-winning FIREBAR® are additional gathering spaces inside the restaurant. Firebirds has been named one of ten 'Breakout Brands' by Nation's Restaurant News, and the 2022 Diners' Choice Winner awarded by OpenTable. Firebirds partners with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, with more than $3 million raised for childhood cancer research through the sale of fresh-squeezed lemonade. To become a member of Firebirds' Inner Circle, inquire about catering solutions, make an OpenTable reservation, or order ToGo online, visit firebirdsrestaurants.com.

Contact details:



Lesley Gamwell

Rountree Group

404-309-6915

lgamwell@rountreegroup.com

