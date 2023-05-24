DJ OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1A (USD) (USMV) OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 24-May-2023 / 14:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: OSSIAM US MINIMUM VARIANCE ESG NR UCITS ETF 1A (USD)

DEALING DATE: 23/05/2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 265.6320

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 60847

CODE: USMV

------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BHNGHW42 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USMV Sequence No.: 246124 EQS News ID: 1640979 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1640979&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 24, 2023 08:40 ET (12:40 GMT)