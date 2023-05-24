Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Zukünftiger Highflyer: Unentdeckte Trendaktie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MQ8X | ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47 | Ticker-Symbol: KYC
Tradegate
24.05.23
15:50 Uhr
14,900 Euro
-0,200
-1,32 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
MONDI PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MONDI PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,80015,10016:04
14,90015,00015:53
PR Newswire
24.05.2023 | 15:24
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mondi Plc - Holding(s) in Company

Mondi Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 24

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

24 May 2023

Notification of Major Interests in Shares

  1. Issuer Details:

ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

Issuer Name: Mondi plc

UK or Non-UK Issuer: UK

2.Reason for notification:

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3.Details of person subject to the notification obligation:

Name: Norges Bank

City of registered office: Oslo

Country of registered office: Norway

4.Details of the shareholder:

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the persons(s) subject to the notification obligation, above: N/A

City of registered office: N/A

Country of registered office: N/A

5.Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

23 May 2023

6.Date on which Issuer notified:

24 May 2023

7.Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

3.031340

0.000000

3.031340

14,718,813

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

2.997220

0.000000

2.997220

N/A

8.Notified details of the resulting situation on the date which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A:Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible)

No. of voting rights

% of voting rights

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

GB00B1CRLC47

14,718,813

N/A

3.031340

N/A

Subtotal 8.A

14,718,813

3.031340



B1:Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/ Conversion Period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted.

% of voting rights

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Subtotal 8.B 1

B2:Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/ Conversion Period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Subtotal 8.B 2

9.Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

10.In case of proxy voting:

Name of the proxy holder: N/A

The number and % of voting rights held: N/A

The date until which the voting rights will be held: N/A

11.Additional information: N/A

12.Date of completion:

24 May 2023

13.Place of completion:

Oslo, Norway

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/s BofA Securities


Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien!
+39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.