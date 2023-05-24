Mondi Plc - Holding(s) in Company
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 24
Mondi plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Registered number: 6209386)
LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47
JSE share code: MNP
24 May 2023
Notification of Major Interests in Shares
- Issuer Details:
ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47
Issuer Name: Mondi plc
UK or Non-UK Issuer: UK
2.Reason for notification:
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3.Details of person subject to the notification obligation:
Name: Norges Bank
City of registered office: Oslo
Country of registered office: Norway
4.Details of the shareholder:
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the persons(s) subject to the notification obligation, above: N/A
City of registered office: N/A
Country of registered office: N/A
5.Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
23 May 2023
6.Date on which Issuer notified:
24 May 2023
7.Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
3.031340
0.000000
3.031340
14,718,813
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
2.997220
0.000000
2.997220
N/A
8.Notified details of the resulting situation on the date which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A:Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of shares
ISIN code (if possible)
No. of voting rights
% of voting rights
Direct
(DTR5.1)
Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
Direct
(DTR5.1)
Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
GB00B1CRLC47
14,718,813
N/A
3.031340
N/A
Subtotal 8.A
14,718,813
3.031340
B1:Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/ Conversion Period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/ converted.
% of voting rights
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Subtotal 8.B 1
B2:Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/ Conversion Period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Subtotal 8.B 2
9.Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
10.In case of proxy voting:
Name of the proxy holder: N/A
The number and % of voting rights held: N/A
The date until which the voting rights will be held: N/A
11.Additional information: N/A
12.Date of completion:
24 May 2023
13.Place of completion:
Oslo, Norway
Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/s BofA Securities