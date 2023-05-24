Real Estate Development Firm Hunden Partners Announces Winners of Its Annual Robin Scott Hunden Real Estate Scholarship

The scholarship program initiates at Indiana University's Kelley School of Business and provides opportunities for a diverse range of students to pursue real estate careers

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / Hunden Partners (HP or Hunden), a full-service, national real estate development advisory practice, announced the winners of the annual Robin Scott Hunden Real Estate Scholarship. The scholarship program aims to foster diversity in the real estate industry, encourage young people to explore real estate-related careers, and ease the growing burden that college costs can place on families.

Scholarship Winner Michelle Lin With Rob Hunden, Hunden Partners

Rob Hunden, CEO of Hunden Partners, congratulates Michelle Lin of Shepherdsville, Kentucky, a winner of the annual Robin Scott Hunden Real Estate Scholarship at the Indiana University Kelley School of Business.

Robin "Rob" Hunden is founder and CEO of Hunden Partners and a graduate of the Indiana University Kelley School of Business. He established scholarships for Kelley students at IU-Bloomington and Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) to give back to his alma mater and foster new talent from non-traditional backgrounds in real estate.

"As an Indiana University alum, I appreciate the opportunities I had to build a foundation for my future real estate career during my course of study at the business school. I'm thrilled to help provide these same opportunities to a new generation of college students through scholarship support," said Hunden. "Commercial real estate is often categorized as an insider's profession with many barriers to entry. I wanted to do what I could to change that perception and provide opportunities to students that would help reduce racial and gender disparities in our industry."

The winners, Michelle Lin of Shepherdsville, Kentucky, and Imani Thomas of Zionsville, Indiana, are students at IU and IUPUI, respectively.

Lin, a first-generation college student currently studying finance and real estate, is involved with Kelley's Commercial Real Estate Workshop, and in numerous student organizations, including Asian American Association, Women & Co, Real Estate Club, and serves as acting president of the Chinese Business Association.

Thomas is an accomplished basketball player and a member of IUPUI's Women in Business club. She is studying finance and real estate, and she plans a career in real estate development with a focus on social value.

Lin and Thomas were awarded scholarships of $2,500 each for the '22-'23 school year. The Robin Scott Hunden Real Estate Scholarship will be awarded annually. Preference will be given to students who have demonstrated financial need, including students who are paying for their own education.

"We have seen a surge of interest in real estate studies at the Kelley School, with enrollment in our classes, clubs and workshops that focus on this area growing exponentially. Gifts like Rob's allow greater access to the opportunities that we provide our students, who like him, can look forward to successful careers," said Ash Soni, dean of the Kelley School and the Sungkyunkwan Professor. "We appreciate his generosity and partnerships like his."

About the Kelley School of Business

The Indiana University Kelley School of Business has been a leader in American business education since 1920, preparing students to lead organizations, start companies, develop new products and services, and shape business knowledge and policy. With more than 127,000 living alumni and a total enrollment of more than 15,134 students and about 330 faculty members at IU Bloomington, IUPUI and online worldwide, the Kelley School is among the premier business schools in the country. The school is frequently ranked among the top programs in the U.S. and globally. Its Kelley Direct online MBA program is ranked No. 1 by U.S. News & World Report, Fortune and the Princeton Review. U.S. News also rates Kelley undergraduate programs among the best, ranking it eighth overall. For more information, please visit https://kelley.iu.edu/.

About Hunden Partners

Hunden Partners, also known as "Hunden," is a leading real estate and destination development consulting firm, with professionals in Chicago, San Diego and Minneapolis. The firm offers a full range of advisory, market and financial feasibility, economic and impact analyses for specialty destination assets such as sports facilities, mixed-use and entertainment districts, convention and expo centers, hotels, entertainment venues, theme parks, recreation facilities, and other economic development projects. In addition, Hunden also provides the developer solicitation and selection experience to move projects from concept to funding. Hunden's clients include cities, states, universities, DMOs, authorities and private developers. Rob Hunden has worked on more than 1,000 studies and has had a hand in the development of more than $20 billion in open and underway projects around the world. For more information, please visit https://hunden.com.

Rob Hunden, CEO of Hunden Partners, congratulates Imani Thomas of Zionsville, Indiana, a winner of the annual Robin Scott Hunden Real Estate Scholarship at the Indiana University Kelley School of Business.

