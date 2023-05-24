London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2023) - Applications for Reuters Events Automotive D.R.I.V.E. Honours will close in a months' time (June 30th). Download your Honours Entry Pack, Category Criteria and more here.

What is D.R.I.V.E. 2023?

D.R.I.V.E is Reuters Events annual recognition for automotive excellence. Taking place for the 1st time, this recognition awards 5 Honours per category. For 2023, our categories include:

DEI COMMITMENT: Recognizing 5 organizations who are driving Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion within the automotive industry.

REDUCING EMISSIONS: Recognizing 5 organizations who are driving net-zero goals.

INNOVATION: Recognizing 5 organizations who are driving innovation within automotive this can include innovation across Technology, R&D, Manufacturing, Supply Chain, Innovative Partnerships.

VISIONARY LEADER: Recognizing 5 executives for their excellence, this could be for a specific project, leadership, or results.

EMPOWERING WOMEN: Recognizing 5 women in automotive for their impact on the automotive industry.

This is an unrivalled opportunity to celebrate innovation, commitment, real impact, and showcase leadership within the automotive industry.

To Learn more, Download your Honours Entry Pack, Category Criteria and more here.

