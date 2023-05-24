Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Genmab A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 26 May 2023 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0010272202 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: Genmab ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 65,985,932 shares (DKK 65,985,932) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 33,098 shares (DKK 33,098) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 66,019,030 shares (DKK 66,019,030) ----------------------------------------------------------- Subscription prices: · 5,408 shares - DKK 1,025.00 · 547 shares - DKK 1,032.00 · 125 shares - DKK 1,050.00 · 515 shares - DKK 1,136.00 · 3,503 shares - DKK 1,145.00 · 2,455 shares - DKK 1,147.50 · 38 shares - DKK 1,155.00 · 449 shares - DKK 1,161.00 · 2,722 shares - DKK 1,210.00 · 1,687 shares - DKK 1,233.00 · 1,919 shares - DKK 1,334.50, · 971 shares - DKK 1,362.50 · 33 shares - DKK 1,402.00 · 36 shares - DKK 1,408.00 · 12,690 shares - DKK 1,615.00 ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: GMAB ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 11143 ----------------------------------------------------------- For further inform-ion, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66