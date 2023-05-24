Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.05.2023
WKN: 565131 | ISIN: DK0010272202 | Ticker-Symbol: GE9
Tradegate
24.05.23
17:05 Uhr
381,50 Euro
-6,90
-1,78 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
GlobeNewswire
24.05.2023 | 15:58
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Genmab A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading
and official listing will take effect as per 26 May 2023 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0010272202            
-----------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Genmab               
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 65,985,932 shares (DKK 65,985,932) 
-----------------------------------------------------------
Change:        33,098 shares (DKK 33,098)     
-----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  66,019,030 shares (DKK 66,019,030) 
-----------------------------------------------------------
Subscription prices:  ·    5,408 shares - DKK 1,025.00 
            ·    547 shares - DKK 1,032.00  
            ·    125 shares - DKK 1,050.00  
            ·    515 shares - DKK 1,136.00  
            ·    3,503 shares - DKK 1,145.00 
            ·    2,455 shares - DKK 1,147.50 
            ·    38 shares - DKK 1,155.00  
            ·    449 shares - DKK 1,161.00  
            ·    2,722 shares - DKK 1,210.00 
            ·    1,687 shares - DKK 1,233.00 
            ·    1,919 shares - DKK 1,334.50,
            ·    971 shares - DKK 1,362.50  
            ·    33 shares - DKK 1,402.00  
            ·    36 shares - DKK 1,408.00  
            ·    12,690 shares - DKK 1,615.00
-----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 1                
-----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      GMAB                
-----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     11143                
-----------------------------------------------------------



For further inform-ion, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
