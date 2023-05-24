ORB Innovations Limited: ORB Innovations Acquired by Glidewell for Development of Smart Oral Appliances Technology

U.K. start-up expands the reach of its revolutionary performance and wellness tracking technology via partnership with leading dental laboratory

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / ORB Innovations Limited, a U.K. start-up that has developed a unique technology platform to measure physiological parameters such as heart rate, as well as biomechanics such as head impacts, has agreed to be acquired by California-based Glidewell, a global leader in custom dental solutions.



The ORB technology platform is effectively the world's only fitness tracker wearable in the mouth. In some sports, it is also the only wearable that can be worn during competitive activities.

Robert Paterson, CEO and cofounder of ORB Innovations, said, "We are thrilled to join the Glidewell family. As one of the largest dental companies in the world, with a 50-year track record of pioneering new technology, we feel we have found a natural home. The acquisition will allow us to accelerate the launch of our unique platform in the U.S. and to increase the pace of our research and development in other areas. Together, ORB Innovations and Glidewell will bring to market a whole range of smart oral products that will provide flexible new options for health-conscious consumers."

Glidewell has a formidable record of technological innovation since its founding in 1970, but this acquisition marks the first investment in smart dental products in its expansive portfolio.

Glidewell CEO Stephenie Goddard said, "We see the platform the ORB team has developed as an exciting evolution for the sports market. And it's easy to envision application in other wellness-related areas, in line with Glidewell's mission to bring innovative solutions to dental practitioners and their patients all over the world."

Electrical engineers, software developers, sports and data scientists, and other technology enthusiasts in the U.K. are encouraged to visit www.orbinnovations.com to keep abreast of emerging employment opportunities.

