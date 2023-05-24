Issuer Direct Corporation: Issuer Direct Set to Exhibit at CIRI's 36th Annual Investor Relations Conference

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSE American:ISDR) , ("Issuer Direct" or the "Company"), a leading communications company, is set to exhibit and be a supporting sponsor at CIRI's 36th Annual Investor Relations Conference from Sunday, May 28 through Wednesday, May 30 at the Hilton Toronto in Toronto, Canada.

The theme of this year's conference is ELEVATE: Level Up Your IR Career and Investor Relations professionals will have the chance to network and learn more about the latest in the sector.

As an exhibitor (booth #6) and supporting sponsor, the Issuer Direct team will share its expertise and experience in helping companies, public and private, amplify their messaging above the noise of a crowded marketplace to connect with the media and their target audiences.

"We've attended CIRI's Annual Conference in the past and we're thrilled to be back this year for an in-person event to meet with some of the brightest minds in Investor Relations," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Issuer Direct. "Our team's looking forward to sharing more about how our Investor Relations solutions, press release distribution services, and more can help companies maximize their moment and amplify their news."

Issuer Direct offers a host of comprehensive solutions to ensure their customers' most important moments are reaching the right audiences.

These offerings include:

Industry-leading newswire

Investor Relations websites

Webcast and Teleconference solutions

Event management software

Compliance (Annual meeting/proxy and stock transfer agency)

All in attendance are encouraged to visit the Issuer Direct team at booth #6 to learn more and enter its raffle to win a Montblanc pen.

If you'd like to set up a private meeting during CIRI's Annual Conference, click here

About Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct is a leading communications company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals for over 16 years. Our comprehensive solutions are used by thousands of customers from emerging startups to multi-billion-dollar global brands, ensuring their most important moments are reaching the right audiences, via our industry-leading newswire, IR website solutions, events technology, and compliance solutions. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com .

