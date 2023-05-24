The newly launched Smoky Lake Tourism Company is a regional partnership between the Municipally Controlled Corporation for the Smoky Lake Development Corporation and Métis Crossing Ventures Ltd.

Smoky Lake, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2023) - Representatives from the Town of Smoky Lake, Smoky Lake County, and Métis Crossing officially launched the Smoky Lake Tourism Company (SLTC) at Métis Crossing on May 19th. The creation of this new corporation represents a collaborative regional approach to destination development and economic development. The SLTC will invest in regional tourism initiatives, promote regional tourism projects, and support economic development opportunities.

"As an Indigenous tourism destination, Métis Crossing strives to share our distinct Indigenous story with the world," said Juanita Marois, CEO of Métis Crossing. Adding, "We continue to work collaboratively with our regional partners, Indigenous and non-Indigenous, to increase visitation to the Smoky Lake region as a catalyst for reconciliation, tourism, and economic development in northeast Alberta."

"Smoky Lake County has long benefited from the reciprocal relationship of being the home of many cultures, including at Métis Crossing and the Métis Nation, and from innovative collaborations and partnerships with our neighbors," said Lorne Halisky, Reeve and Division 4 Councillor for Smoky Lake County. "Former Reeve and Chief Administrator Cory Ollikka knew that an undertaking of this scope and caliber will bring us even closer together."

"The Town of Smoky Lake is excited about this major milestone, which has required the hard work and vision of many people in our community to realize," said Amy Cherniwchan, Mayor, Town of Smoky Lake. "We are eager to see the Smoky Lake Tourism Company be a vehicle contributing to our growth and sustainability through investment in the storytelling of this landscape and of our people. This day is the beginning of the next chapter of investment in tourism development across the region, and our continuing to be and become a destination."

The SLTC was developed with the goal of supporting population growth in the region, creating employment opportunities, attracting regional investment, and equalizing services and infrastructure in the Smoky Lake region.

About Métis Crossing

Métis Crossing is the first major Métis cultural destination in Alberta and the premier place for Alberta Métis cultural interpretation, education, gatherings and business development. Sitting on 688-acres of land, comprised of river lot titles from the original Métis settlers to the region in the late 1800s, the Crossing is designed to engage and excite visitors through an exploration of Métis cultural experiences.

The Métis Crossing site was purchased by the Métis Nation of Alberta (MNA), with support from Canative Housing Corporation and the Belcourt Brosseau Foundation, more than 20 years ago. Métis Crossing continues to operate as an affiliate of the MNA, and today boasts over $25 million in community infrastructure. Established in 1928, the MNA is the democratically elected government of the Métis Nation within Alberta that seeks to advance the socio-economic and cultural well-being of the Métis people of Alberta.

To learn more about Métis Crossing, visit: www.metiscrossing.com

About the Municipally Controlled Corporation

Municipal controlled corporations are for-profit corporations that are controlled by a municipality or group of municipalities for the purposes of providing a regional municipal service or facility. Municipal controlled corporations are regulated by the Municipal Government Act, Business Corporations Act, Control of Corporations Regulation, and the Debt Limit Regulation. Approval from the Minister of Municipal Affairs must have been obtained by the municipalities that want to establish a municipal controlled corporation prior to the establishment of the corporation. Municipal controlled corporations are incorporated under the Business Corporations Act with the Corporate Registry Office (Service Alberta). A municipal controlled corporation is a separate legal entity from its municipal shareholders. This means that they can hire staff, administer payrolls, own property and raise capital independent of the municipalities involved. Unless imposed by the Minister, there are no geographic restrictions on where a municipal controlled corporation can operate within Alberta.

