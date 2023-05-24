NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO

U.S. PERSONS

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.

(the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability

under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)

LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511q

Publication of Net Asset Value ("NAV")

Date of Release 24thMay 2023



Name NAV per share (Pence Per Share) ISIN NAV DATE Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. 184.05 GG00B933LL68 24th May 2023

Commentary:

As at 24th May 2023, the Company's net assets were £127.49 million.

Important Notice:

The Net Asset Value figure in this announcement is an estimate, and is based on unaudited estimated valuations. Estimated results, performance or achievements may differ materially from any actual results, performance or achievements. No person has authority to give any representations or warranties (express or implied) as to, or in relation to, the accuracy, reliability or completeness of the information in this release, and all liability therefor is expressly disclaimed. Accordingly, none of the Company, the Investment Manager, the Administrator, or any of its/their respective members, directors, officers, agents, employees or advisers take any responsibility for, or will accept any liability whether direct or indirect, express or implied, contractual, tortious, statutory or otherwise, in respect of, the accuracy or completeness of the information or for any loss, howsoever arising, from the use of this release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligations to update or revise the above estimates to reflect any change in expectations, new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

Dividends:

From 04thApril 2022, the NAV will be calculated based on data as at the close of business in South Korea for all assets and FX rates and will generally be published during London market trading hours on the same day. Dividends from the Company's underlying investments will generally be accounted for in the NAV of the Company on the relevant ex dates (or accrued on the ex date based on an estimated amount if the actual amount is unknown). Whilst the estimated dividends, and therefore the estimated NAV, are prepared in good faith, there can be no guarantee that they are accurate in all respects.

Enquiries:



Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Andy Le Page

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745405