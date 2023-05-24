Connected Logistics Market Zooms Towards Billion-Dollar Valuation: Estimated to Reach USD 415.98 Billion by 2030: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Connected Logistics Market Size By Technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee), By Devices (Gateways, Sensor Nodes, RFID Tags), By Geographic Scope & Forecast, 2023-2030" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Connected Logistics Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Connected Logistics Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 32.30% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 33.51 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 415.98 Billion by the end of the forecast period.





Connected Logistics Market Driven by IoT Devices and Advanced Technologies: Key Players Zebra Technologies SECURERF, SAP, THINGWORX, AT&T Inc., and Cisco Systems, Inc. Lead the Industry

The global connected logistics market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by the proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and the integration of advanced technologies. Connected logistics, which involve a network of IoT-enabled devices, offer a wide range of applications such as monitoring, warehouse management, transportation fleet management tracking, and more. These devices also play a crucial role in associated logistics operations including dispatching, financial transactions, order processing, and shipping. The market's connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Satellite, Zigbee, NFC, and Cellular.

A primary factor propelling the growth of the global connected logistics market is the rapid adoption of IoT-based devices worldwide. Moreover, the introduction of vehicles equipped with advanced technologies has further boosted market expansion. As companies strive for improved operational efficiency, the demand for connected logistics solutions has surged. Additionally, innovative advancements in mobile technologies are anticipated to contribute to higher revenues for the global connected logistics market.

According to Verified Market Research analysis, Sensor Nodes are expected to hold the most significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. These nodes facilitate the smooth flow of processes by performing essential functions such as processing, gathering and communication of sensory information, and more. As businesses increasingly recognize the benefits of sensor nodes, their adoption is projected to soar.

Geographically, North America and the Asia Pacific region are set to dominate the connected logistics market. North America is expected to hold the largest market share due to its extensive customer base and a focus on organized logistics to reduce costs and save time. Simultaneously, the Asia Pacific region is witnessing a rapid increase in customers and a strong emphasis on organized logistics practices, further contributing to market growth.

Several key players are driving the development and growth of the connected logistics market. Prominent companies in this sector include Zebra Technologies SECURERF, SAP, THINGWORX, AT&T Inc., and Cisco Systems, Inc. These industry leaders are at the forefront of delivering innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of businesses.

In-depth analysis of key development strategies, market share, and market ranking analysis, financial statements, SWOT analysis, and other relevant metrics are crucial for businesses operating in the connected logistics market. By leveraging these insights, companies can make informed decisions and gain a competitive edge in this rapidly expanding industry.

As the connected logistics market continues to witness substantial growth, industry players are encouraged to stay informed about emerging trends and advancements in IoT technologies. By embracing innovation and collaborating with technology partners, companies can unlock new opportunities and drive the future of connected logistics.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Connected Logistics Market into Technology, Devices, And Geography.

Connected Logistics Market, by Technology

Wi-Fi



Bluetooth



Zigbee



NFC



Cellular



Satellite

Connected Logistics Market, by Devices

Gateways



Sensor Nodes



RFID Tags

Connected Logistics Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

