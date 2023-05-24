The Assistance Fund: The Assistance Fund Appoints Danielle Vizcaino as Its New President and Chief Executive Officer

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2023 / The Assistance Fund (TAF), an independent, charitable patient assistance organization that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Danielle Vizcaino as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective May 29, 2023. Vizcaino was most recently TAF's Chief Operating Officer and has been a member of the organization's leadership team for nearly seven years. Her appointment follows a nationwide search by executive search firm Nonprofit HR, on behalf of TAF's Board of Directors.

"On behalf of TAF's Board, I am thrilled that Danielle will serve as our next CEO, recognizing her vast experience and enormous contributions to the organization and the patients we serve," said Lawrence Hatch, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "Danielle has proven to be an outstanding leader and tireless patient advocate, with a unique understanding of the patient assistance landscape. Her educational and professional background in microbiology and medical lab science also provides much-needed insights into the new treatments that our patient communities need to access. We look forward to Danielle's continued work delivering on TAF's mission while pursuing innovative strategies to support our patients' needs."

Vizcaino joined TAF in 2016, serving first as Vice President and then as Senior Vice President of Operations, Philanthropy, and Communications before taking on the role of Chief Operating Officer. During her tenure, Vizcaino has overseen and implemented several initiatives driving long-term sustainability within the organization, including leveraging new software technologies to drive efficiency and accuracy. Under Vizcaino's leadership, TAF has maintained the highest standards of customer service, while continuing to add more disease programs and resources for patient communities.

"I am honored to take on this new challenge to lead this impressive organization and its dedicated team as we continue to deliver on our mission," Vizcaino said. "I look forward to building on the team's incredible work in my new role and am committed to ensuring that patients have access to the vital treatments they need to manage life-threatening, chronic, and rare diseases."

Prior to joining TAF, Vizcaino served as Director of Operations at One Call Care Management and as a Medical Laboratory Scientist at the Bureau of Public Health Laboratories in Jacksonville, Fla. She is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) and of the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS). She is also a Board member of Harbor House of Central Florida. Vizcaino earned an MBA and MPH from the University of North Florida and a Bachelor of Science degree in Molecular Biology and Microbiology from the University of Central Florida.

About The Assistance Fund

The Assistance Fund (TAF) is an independent charitable patient assistance organization that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs by providing financial assistance for their copayments, coinsurance, deductibles, and other health-related expenses. The Assistance Fund currently manages more than 80 disease programs, each of which covers all the FDA-approved medications that treat a specific disease named in the disease program. Since its founding in 2009, TAF has helped nearly 180,000 children and adults access the treatment they need to stay healthy or manage a life-threatening, chronic, or rare disease. To learn more about The Assistance Fund, or for information on how to donate, please visit tafcares.org.

Contact Information

Margaret Figley

Senior Director of Communications

margaret.figley@tafcares.org

SOURCE: The Assistance Fund

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/756702/The-Assistance-Fund-Appoints-Danielle-Vizcaino-as-Its-New-President-and-Chief-Executive-Officer