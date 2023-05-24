Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Result of AGM

LEI: 549300ND695NEJ5GP172

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (the "Company") - Results of the Annual General Meeting

At the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 24 May 2023, all resolutions were duly passed by way of poll. The resolutions passed under special business were as follows:

- to renew the Directors' authority to allot a limited number of currently unissued ordinary shares (or sell any ordinary shares held as Treasury shares) for cash;

- to issue such shares without first offering them to existing ordinary shareholders pro-rata to their existing holdings; and

- to renew the Company's authority to purchase up to 19,390,568 of its own ordinary shares for immediate cancellation or for retention as Treasury shares at the determination of the Board. This represents approximately 14.99% of the number of ordinary shares in issue on 28 March 2023.

Full details of the resolutions will soon be filed with Companies House.

The poll results and the Portfolio Manager's presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.fidelity.co.uk/japan

Contact for queries:

Rachel Orebote, Company Secretary

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Telephone: 01737 837 846