Mittwoch, 24.05.2023
Zukünftiger Highflyer: Unentdeckte Trendaktie
WKN: A3C9Y0 | ISIN: FR0014004L86 | Ticker-Symbol: DAU0
Tradegate
24.05.23
16:58 Uhr
163,40 Euro
-3,00
-1,80 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
161,80163,4018:19
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.05.2023 | 18:10
Dassault Aviation: Reduction of capital by cancellation of treasury shares

Reduction of capital by cancellation of treasury shares

On May 16, 2023, the Board of directors decided to reduce the share capital of Dassault Aviation by cancelling 556,179 treasury shares held in registered form, representing 0.67% of its share capital.

This decision was taken by the Board of directors upon the authorization of the Combined General Meeting of May 16, 2023.

The reduction of capital has become effective on May 24, 2023.

The share capital of Dassault Aviation now amounts to 66,017,423.20 euros, divided into 82,521,779 shares of 0.80 euro per share, all fully paid up.

This reduction of capital has no significant impact on Dassault Aviation's shareholding.

The information on the total number of voting rights and shares as well as the shareholding structure will be updated accordingly on the website of the company www.dassault-aviation.com.

ABOUT DASSAULT AVIATION:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft

CONTACTS:

Corporate Communication
Stéphane Fort - Tel. +33

Investor Relations
Nicolas Blandin - Tel. +33 (0)1 47 11 40 27 - nicolas.blandin@dassault-aviation.com

Attachment

  • Reduction of capital by cancellation of treasury shares (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6d258299-28b5-4079-ae07-3d12d1c82c2c)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
