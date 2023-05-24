Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2023) - 1317225 B.C. Ltd. (the "Company") announces that the Company has completed a consolidation of its outstanding common shares ("Common Shares") on the basis of one (1) new common share of the Corporation ("Post-Consolidation Share") for every 1.148148148 Pre-Consolidation Share (the "Consolidation"). The Consolidation was approved by unanimous resolution of the Company's shareholders on April 18, 2023.

After giving effect to the Consolidation, the Company has a total of 3,375,000 Common Shares outstanding. Fractional post-Consolidation Common Shares have not been issued to Company shareholders. Where the Consolidation would otherwise result in a shareholder being entitled to a fractional Post-Consolidation Share, the number of Post-Consolidated Shares will be rounded up to the next greater whole number of Pre-Consolidation Share if the fractional entitlement is equal to or greater than 0.6 and shall be rounded down to the next lesser whole number of Pre-Consolidation Shares if the fractional entitlement is less than 0.6. In calculating such fractional interests, all Pre-Consolidation Shares held by a beneficial holder shall be aggregated.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce the issuance of liquidity warrants of the Company (the "Liquidity Warrants") to the current shareholders of the Company. The Liquidity Warrants entitle the holder to receive, for no additional consideration, such number of fully paid and non-assessable Common Shares that is equal to the number of Common Shares held by such holder, multiplied by US$0.40, in the event of a Liquidity Event (as defined in the Liquidity Warrant Certificate), upon the terms and conditions (and subject to the adjustments) set forth in Liquidity Warrants.

For further information, please contact:

1317225 B.C. LTD.

James Ward

Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Director

Email: james@wardfinancial.ca

