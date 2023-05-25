Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2023) - InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASQDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a leader in the pharmaceutical research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of rare cannabinoids and cannabinoid analogs, today announce that the Company's executive team will be participating in the upcoming virtual investor events:

Tribe Public Webinar

Date: May 31, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6ZYkEADVSPOFd3g68IzQsw#/registration

Eric A. Adams, CEO of InMed, and Jerry Griffin, VP, Sales and Marketing of BayMedica, will co-host a presentation event titled, "Addressing The Increasing Demand For Rare Cannabinoids". Management will be available for a 5-10 minute Q&A session at the end of the presentation. Please send your questions for management to Tribe's email: research@tribepublic.com.

Investor Summit

Date: June 1, 2023

Presentation Time: 11.30 AM ET

Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hVitZ-efQSaO_k5EiB_bUg

Eric A. Adams, CEO of InMed, will present a corporate overview followed by a Q&A session. Management will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings for qualified investors. The conference is complimentary to qualified investors. Please register through Investor Summit.

Following the events, both presentation recordings will be available on InMed's investor relations events page here.

About InMed:

InMed Pharmaceuticals is a global leader in the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of rare cannabinoids, including clinical and preclinical programs targeting the treatment of diseases with high unmet medical needs. We also have significant know-how in developing proprietary manufacturing approaches to produce cannabinoids for various market sectors. For more information, visit www.inmedpharma.com and www.baymedica.com.

