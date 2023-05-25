Maskwacis, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2023) - Tansi, The Ermineskin Cree Nation of Treaty 6 Territory, in collaboration with the Western Treaty Nations, is thrilled to announce we are hosting the next National Summit on the Natural Resource Transfer Agreements (NRTA) of 1930. This important event is scheduled to take place from May 29th - June 1, 2023, at the Ermineskin Cree Nation's Maskwa Park in Maskwacis, Alberta, Canada.

The NRTA's of 1930 (one each for Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta) were created to shift federal administrative duties of natural resources to the Prairie Provinces. The governments assumed control over lands and resources created a conflict with the inherent rights and jurisdiction of the First Nations treaty rights holders that are located within these provinces. Consequently, the lack of consultation and exclusion of First Nations as inherent and Treaty rights holders has long hindered the self-determination of First Nation's and their ability to benefit and develop sustainable, community-led economies from the lands and resources. Through this event, we hope to contribute in raising awareness, strengthening Treaty relations and establishing a clear mandate moving forward in the spirit of reconciliation.

The Western Treaty Nations is a non-incorporated First Nations Organization delegated by FN's Chiefs.

