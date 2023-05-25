Mexico City, Mexico--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2023) - Veterinary Ophthalmology For The World (VOFTW), a leading provider of veterinary education, is proud to announce the launch of its highly anticipated course on veterinary ophthalmology on the new Canvas platform.





Dr. Gustavo Adolfo Garcia, Veterinary Ophthalmologist

Dr. Gustavo Adolfo Garcia, a distinguished ACVO Veterinary Ophthalmologist and the mastermind behind the course, is excited to introduce this groundbreaking program. He shares, "We aim to provide an accessible and enriching learning experience for veterinary professionals worldwide. Using the Canvas platform, we are transforming how veterinary ophthalmology is taught, enabling learners to acquire in-depth knowledge and practical skills at their own pace."

The course, available in English and Portuguese, caters to the growing demand for specialized knowledge in veterinary ophthalmology. Dr. Garcia's wealth of expertise and experience in the field ensures that participants will receive comprehensive and practical insights into diagnosing and treating various eye conditions in animals. Participants will gain the necessary skills to excel in their practice through engaging video lectures, interactive quizzes, case studies, and other valuable learning materials.

The Canvas platform, renowned for its content-based approach, provides veterinary professionals and enthusiasts with 24/7 access to various resources. Dr. Garcia acknowledges the impact of this platform on veterinary education, stating, "The intuitive interface of the Canvas platform allows learners to access a diverse range of resources, fostering an interactive learning experience that accommodates busy schedules and international time zones."

Upon finishing the veterinary ophthalmology course, participants will be awarded a certificate of completion by Dr. Gustavo Adolfo Garcia.

For more information about the VOFTW veterinary ophthalmology course, Dr. Gustavo Adolfo Garcia, and the Canvas platform, visit the official website at www.voftw.com.

About VOFTW

VOFTW is a leading provider of veterinary education dedicated to revolutionizing the field of veterinary ophthalmology. By offering comprehensive courses and leveraging innovative platforms like Canvas, VOFTW aims to enhance the knowledge and skills of veterinary professionals worldwide, ultimately improving animal eye health on a global scale.

Contact:



Name: Dr. Ana Laura Tapia

Email: analaura.tapia@oftalvet.com

Phone: +52 55 7938 8038

