On May 15th (Norwegian Time), high-end dietary supplement brand NYO3 held its GLOBAL BRAND CELEBRATION in Oslo. With the slogan of "NEW NUTRITION BEYOND LIMITS", it vigorously released a new product of golden ultra-boost krill oil, announced the global strategic layout of NYO3, and jointly initiated the AWR global public welfare action with its strategic partner Aker BioMarine.

This event also invited organizations such as the Innovation Norway, NO-AGE, UiO, ORIVO, where offered an international nutrition knowledge exchange feast to meet the global users' need of upgraded high-quality health products.

NYO3 and its strategic partner Aker BioMarine jointly unveiled a high-end new product NYO3 Gold ultra-boost Krill Oil, LYSOVETA LPC-EPA/DHA, and Krill Protein Marine Protein Peptide at the event. The event conveyed the cutting edge knowledge of Advanced Nordic Nutrition.

NYO3 Gold ultra-boost Krill Oil, as the product with the highest standard of krill oil, combines the cell level medical care concept and patented purification technology. It uses high content of 750mg SUPERBA boost pure Antarctic krill oil, which is measured over 58% of marine phospholipid small molecule can enter cardiovascular and cerebrovascular cells and safely regulating blood lipids for protecting heart and brain health. The brand-new customized gold gift box combines Amundsen's exploration concept with product's quality upgrading, specifically designed for the top choice of heart and brain care for the elites.

NYO3 and ORIVO have also jointly launched the quality standardization project for krill oil products. The strong cooperation between top scientific research institutions and Norwegian leading enterprises marked the further upgrading of krill oil product standards. The aim is to improve the quality of Norwegian dietary supplements through scientific methods and bring krill oil products towards a high-quality development.

As a pioneer and explorer of Norwegian dietary supplements, NYO3 always adheres to the concept of FROM NORWAY PURE AND SIMPLE, and stay loyal to the quality of natural raw materials and European pharmaceutical standards, and provide cell level nutritional dietary supplements. Through a series of brand events such as the Global Brand Celebration, we aim to further explore the future of sustainable brand development, lead the ecological development of the dietary supplement industry, and promote the concept of high-end Nordic dietary supplement.

