

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Revised quarterly national accounts from Germany and business confidence from France are the only major economic reports due on Thursday.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's revised GDP data for the first quarter. The initial estimate showed that the largest euro area economy stagnated after shrinking 0.5 percent in the fourth quarter.



In the meantime, the market research group Gfk is scheduled to issue Germany's consumer sentiment survey results. The forward-looking consumer confidence index is forecast to rise to -24.0 in June from -25.7 in May.



Also, unemployment and loan growth figures are due from Norway.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE publishes business sentiment survey data. The business confidence index is expected to remain unchanged at 101 in May.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's statistical office INE releases producer prices for April.



At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry is scheduled to release Distributive Trades survey results for May. The UK retail sales balance is forecast to rise to 10 percent from 5 percent in April.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: +40% Gewinn nur mit Aktien! +39,93% Rendite seit Januar — so lautet die Erfolgsbilanz der Aktie der Woche. Damit wurden sowohl der DAX als auch der S&P 500 deutlich outperformt. Wie das genau funktioniert, erklärt Chefradakteur Lars Wißler in seiner Zwischenbilanz. Hier klicken