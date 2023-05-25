

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The U.S. dollar dollar rose to a 2-month high of 1.0735 against the euro, nearly a 2-month high of 1.2332 against the pound and nearly a 6-month high of 139.70 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0749, 1.2364 and 139.45, respectively.



The greenback edged up to 0.9065 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing value of 0.9050.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the greenback advanced to more than 6-month highs of 0.6523 and 0.6081 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6543 and 0.6112, respectively.



The greenback appreciated to a 3-week high of 1.3613 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.3594.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.06 against the euro, 1.19 against the pound, 142.00 against the yen, 0.92 against the franc, 0.63 against the aussie, 0.58 against the kiwi and 1.38 against the loonie.



