Linkfire's Q1 2023 Interim Report

Flash highlights Q1 2023 compared to Q1 2022:

Recognized revenue increased by 17 per cent to DKK 13.1 million (Q1 2022: DKK 11.2 million)

Gross profit increased by 33 per cent to DKK 10.7 million (Q1 2022: DKK 8.0 million) at a gross margin of 82 per cent

EBITDA improved by 83 per cent to negative DKK 2.1 million (Q1 2022: negative DKK 12.4 million)

EBITDA ratio of negative 16 per cent, an improvement of 95 per cent

Revenue Per Mille (RPM) increased by 19 per cent to DKK 11.33 (Q1 2022: DKK 9.52)

Lars Ettrup, CEO and Co-Founder, comments:

Q1 of 2023 has shown strong development in earnings, with an 83 per cent improvement in EBITDA compared to Q1 of last year. This is a testament to the narrowed commercial focus and a major step in our breakeven plan.

We are pleased with our disciplined execution during the quarter, which resulted from our narrowed commercial focus. We remain laser-focused on balancing growth and profitability, and we are confident that our growth strategies, flexible operating model, and talented teams will drive profitable growth in the future.

Selected financial highlights and key figures

Income Statement (DKK thousand) Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Key Metrics Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Recognized Revenue 13,104 11,231 Consumer connections (Traffic) (Million) 367 481 Operating loss before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization (EBITDA) (2,148) (12,428) y/y Growth -24% 36% Operating loss before interest & taxes (EBIT) (7,100) (16,053) Consumer connections, Platform (Million) 357 371 Result of financial items (306) (424) y/y Growth -4% 19% Profit after tax (6,082) (15,101) Consumer connections, Partners (Million) 10 110 y/y Growth -91% 166% Balance Sheet (DKK thousand) Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Revenue, on constant currency basis (DKK thousand) 12,260 11,141 Intangible assets 74,659 84,678 Revenue Growth 10% 46% Additions, property, plant and equipment - - Organic Revenue Growth 10% 46% Cash and cash equivalents 6,707 21,488 Subscription Revenue, on constant currency basis (DKK thousand) 8,107 6,560 Total assets 101,507 136,823 y/y Growth 24% 26% Equity 38,100 79,801 Commission Revenue, on constant currency basis (DKK thousand) 4,154 4,581 y/y Growth -9% 88% Financial ratios Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Commission Revenue per Mille (RPM)*,

on constant currency basis (DKK) 11.33 9.52 Operating profit before interest, depreciation & amortizations (EBITDA) margin (%) -16% -111% y/y Growth 19% 38% Operating profit margin (EBIT) (%) -54% -143% Gross Margin, on constant currency basis 83% 72%

Insights for the quarter:

Earnings improved significantly as a result of a strategic focus to improve capital efficiency and thereby focusing on activities with short-term return profiles.

Compared to Q1 2022: EBITDA improved by 83 per cent (EBITDA margin improved 100 percentage points) External expenses were down 45 per cent Recorded revenue increased by 17 per cent

Paid partner traffic decreased by 100 million as a consequence of the strategic decision to discontinue this activity for the time being. This led to an overall decrease in consumer connections but an improvement of monetization metrics (RPM).

Compared to Q1 2022: Consumer connections decreased by 24 per cent RPM increased by 19 per cent

Future goal is to operate at the new cost base while maintaining steady revenue growth, improving earnings further.

Financial guidance and results for 2023

For the financial year 2023, Linkfire confirms its financial guidance released in April 2023, totalizing revenue in the range between DKK 60-70 million, corresponding to a yearly growth of 14-33 per cent, and its EBITDA to be in the range of negative (DKK 5 million) and positive DKK 5 million.

During 2022, the company has taken several initiatives to eliminate risk in the breakeven plan. We have narrowed our operating focus to short-term return initiatives and the least capital-intensive deployment of cash. In 2023, Linkfire expects to utilize the lighter operating setup to perform EBITDA breakeven for the year.

Linkfire maintains its mid-term financial target of 20-40 per cent organic revenue growth and a gross margin of approximately 80 per cent.

About Linkfire - Empowering Entertainment Discovery Everywhere

Linkfire makes entertainment marketing easy. We optimize impact, drive streams, increase ticket sales and recommend audio content to billions of fans and listeners on a global scale. Our SaaS marketing platform transformed music marketing and we are now building a global recommendation network for audio entertainment discovery to connect even more fans and listeners to the content they love. Linkfire's customers and partners include most artists on Billboard's annual Hot 100, all major music labels, global audio and music streaming services, social media apps and media publishers.

In 2022, Linkfire enabled 2.1 billion consumer connections and the company's revenue amounted to DKK 52.6M, an annual growth of 56 per cent. Co-founded in 2014 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Linkfire today employs a global team with offices in New York and Los Angeles. Linkfire's share (LINKFI) is listed on Nasdaq's First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm. Learn more about us on about.linkfire.com and more about our offering on linkfire.com. To keep up with our latest news, follow @Linkfire on LinkedIn and @getlinkfire on Twitter and Instagram.

This information is information that Linkfire is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2023-05-25 07:30 CEST.

