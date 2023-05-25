This is a joint press release by Ordina N.V. ("Ordina") and Sopra Steria Group SA ("Sopra Steria" or the "Offeror") pursuant to the provisions of Section 4, paragraph 3 of the Dutch Decree on public takeover bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft) (the "Decree") in connection with the intended recommended public offer by the Offeror for all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the capital of Ordina (the "Offer"). The information in this announcement is not intended to be complete. This announcement does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities in Ordina. Any offer will be made only by means of an offer memorandum (the "Offer Memorandum") approved by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (Stichting Autoriteit Financiële Markten, the "AFM"). This press release is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into, directly or indirectly, any jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful.

Regulatory News:

Reference is made to the joint press release issued by Sopra Steria (Paris:SOP) and Ordina on 21 March 2023 in respect of the conditional agreement on a recommended all-cash public offer to be made by Sopra Steria for all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the capital of Ordina (each a "Share") at an offer price of EUR 5.75 per Share cum dividend1

Sopra Steria and Ordina have determined on the basis of the currently available information and Ordina's current activities that the Offer and the transactions contemplated in connection therewith (the "Transaction") do not fall within the scope of the relevant foreign direct investment legislation, including any such legislation that is currently expected to enter into force in the course of 2023. Accordingly, Sopra Steria and Ordina shall not prepare and file with the regulatory authorities any notification in connection with the contemplated Transaction. For the avoidance of doubt, the above does not relate to the merger control filing to be made with the European Commission.

As communicated in the joint press releases dated 21 March 2023 and 17 April 2023, respectively, Sopra Steria and Ordina continue to anticipate that the Offer will close in the second half of 2023.

About Ordina

Ordina is the digital business partner that harnesses technology and market know-how to give its clients an edge. We do this by using smart solutions to connect technology, business challenges and people. We help our clients to accelerate, to develop smart applications, to launch new digital services and ensure that people embrace those services. Ordina was founded in 1973. Its shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam and are included in the Smallcap Index (AScX). In 2022, Ordina recorded revenue of EUR 429 million.

You will find more information at www.ordina.com.

About Sopra Steria

Sopra Steria, a European Tech leader recognised for its consulting, digital services and software development, helps its clients drive their digital transformation to obtain tangible and sustainable benefits. It provides end-to-end solutions to make large companies and organisations more competitive by combining in-depth knowledge of a wide range of business sectors and innovative technologies with a fully collaborative approach. Sopra Steria places people at the heart of everything it does and is committed to putting digital to work for its clients in order to build a positive future for all. With 50,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, Sopra Steria generated revenue of €5.1 billion in 2022.

The world is how we shape it.

Sopra Steria (SOP) is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) ISIN: FR0000050809

For more information, visit us at www.soprasteria.com.

Disclaimer, General Restrictions and Forward-Looking Statements

The distribution of this press release may, in some countries, be restricted by law or regulation. Accordingly, persons who come into possession of this document should inform themselves of and observe these restrictions. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, the Offeror and Ordina disclaim any responsibility or liability for the violation of any such restrictions by any person. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Neither Ordina, nor the Offeror, nor any of their advisors assume any responsibility for any violation by any person of any of these restrictions. Ordina shareholders in any doubt as to their position should consult an appropriate professional advisor without delay. This announcement is not to be published or distributed in or to Canada, Japan and the United States.

This public announcement may include "forward-looking statements" and language that indicates trends, such as "anticipated" and "expected". Although Ordina and the Offeror believe that the assumptions upon which their respective financial information and their respective forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, they can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct. Neither Ordina nor the Offeror, nor any of their advisors accept any responsibility for any financial information contained in this press release relating to the business or operations or results or financial condition of the other or their respective groups.

1 In accordance with the press release dated 16 February 2023, a dividend of EUR 0.395 was announced by Ordina and paid to the Ordina's shareholders on 20 April 2023.

