RebelDot: Romania-based software development company and Frankfurt-based technology advisory launch partnership to grow enterprise and startup business in DACH and UK

CLUJ-NAPOCA, Romania and FRANKFURT, Germany, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Romania-based software service provider, RebelDot, partners with Frankfurt-based technology advisory firm, Mobivise GmbH, led by the ex-Accenture senior executive, Andrew Smith, to drive growth in the DACH region and the UK.

Led by ex-Accenture senior executive, Andrew Smith, the partnership will help drive RebelDot's rapidly growing business across Europe.

RebelDot was established in 2018 and is recognized as one of Europe's fastest-growing companies by FT1000 2023. Their expertise lies in creating "experience first" software that enables businesses to accelerate their digital growth. With an impressive NPS score of 97.1, RebelDot is renowned for delivering quality solutions and is a trusted Microsoft Certified Solution Partner. They also leverage advanced generative artificial intelligence technologies, including OpenAI's GPT4 and Google's PaLM, to provide innovative solutions to clients.

Andrew, a former head of Accenture Industry X and General Manager of Avanade in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, brings his extensive experience driving growth strategies and applying artificial intelligence to the partnership. Having been involved in successful acquisitions and with a background as a startup founder, Andrew's expertise will contribute to RebelDot's growth.

Andrew Smith, Managing Partner of Mobivise GmbH, highlighted RebelDot's growth and reputation for quality and innovation in software solutions. Recognizing RebelDot's commitment to artificial intelligence, he believes immense potential exists to create value in the DACH region and across Europe.

Tudor Ciuleanu, Founder & CEO of RebelDot: "We aim to leverage Andrew's 30 years of experience at Accenture and Avanade to deliver AI-powered software experiences to clients in various industries."

RebelDot focuses on helping brands build digital products that drive business growth. With offices in Romania and Copenhagen, the company is committed to implementing leading digital and AI products with the vision of becoming Europe's leading provider of AI-powered software experiences.

Mobivise, led by Andrew Smith, is an advisory firm specializing in creative ventures and technology. With over 30 years of experience developing and deploying software solutions, Andrew's expertise and background in mathematics and AI make him a valuable asset in the European market.

With a shared vision for innovation and a commitment to delivering high-quality digital solutions, the collaboration is poised to significantly impact the European tech industry.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2084725/RebelDot.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rebeldot-romania-based-software-development-company-and-frankfurt-based-technology-advisory-launch-partnership-to-grow-enterprise-and-startup-business-in-dach-and-uk-301833891.html