4basebio Plc - Neomatrix Product Supply Agreement

25 May 2023

4basebio PLC

("4basebio", the "Company" or the "Group")

4basebio and Neomatrix announce clinical material supply agreement to develop personalised cancer therapy utilising 4basebio's proprietary hpDNA.

Cambridge, UK , 25 May 2023 - 4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB), an innovation driven biotechnology company enabling and accelerating development of advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) through its high performant synthetic DNA products and non-viral, cell targeting nucleic acid delivery platform, today announces a product supply agreement with Neomatrix, an Italian based biotech company focused on personalised cancer immunotherapies.

Under the agreement, 4basebio will supply clinical and preclinical DNA materials into Neomatrix' neoantigen cancer vaccine program. The program is expected to start patient enrolment in early 2024. Neomatrix will gain access to 4basebio's proprietary DNA products including hpDNA and oeDNA. 4basebio will manufacture and provide the personalised clinical grade DNA products, the key component in Neomatrix' immunotherapy cancer treatment.

Neomatrix' vaccine based cancer treatment utilises the patient's immune system to recognise newly generated antigens (neoantigens), created by and displayed on tumour cells. Personalised cancer vaccines require a tumour biopsy which is sequenced to identify the neoantigens created by cancer-specific DNA mutations. A patient specific DNA sequence coding for such neoantigens is then designed, produced and administered. The time between initial biopsy and vaccine administration ("needle to needle") is critical. 4basebio's enzymatically produced synthetic DNA, with its rapid manufacturing timescales, is uniquely positioned to provide high performant DNA products in a timely fashion.

Dr Heikki Lanckriet, CEO and CSO for 4basebio, said: "We are delighted to be working with Neomatrix in the delivery of neoantigen cancer vaccines. 4basebio's DNA products offer significant advantages both in terms of performance and the time required to manufacture a personalised vaccine, which is particularly relevant where needle to needle time is paramount to clinical outcome."

Luigi Aurisicchio, CEO of Neomatrix, said: "We are excited to have 4basebio as our partner for the production of our personalised neoantigen vaccines. The performance and quality of 4basebio's DNA products as well as the speed of manufacture have driven our decision to partner with 4basebio."



Notes to Editors

About 4basebio

4basebio (AIM: 4BB) is an innovation driven life biotechnology company focussed on accelerating the development of advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) through its high performant synthetic DNA products and non-viral, cell targeting nucleic acid delivery platform. The Company' objective is to become a market leader in the manufacture and supply of high quality synthetic DNA products for research, therapeutic and pharmacological use as well as development of target specific non-viral vectors for the efficient delivery of payloads in patients. The company is offering GMP compliant DNA starting materials suitable for use in AAV viral vector production as well as mRNA vaccine and therapeutics production.

About Neomatrix

Neomatrix is a biotech company with more than 15 years of experience and proven expertise in drug discovery in oncology and is recognised for the design and implementation of a number of innovative technologies, including that of DNA gene therapy. Neomatrix' core expertise is its experience in the prediction of neoantigens with an electroporation delivery system, a technology that can be used for a variety of clinically useful applications, from vaccine development to somatic gene therapy.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement may contain certain statements about the future outlook for the 4basebio. Although the directors believe their expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, any statements about future outlook may be influenced by factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different.